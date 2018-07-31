ESPN’s Samantha Ponder’s Newborn Baby Undergoes Emergency Surgery

ESPN personality Samantha Ponder’s newborn daughter underwent an unspecified emergency surgery over the weekend.

Ponder, who is married to former NFL player Christian Ponder, welcomed her third child, Price, on July 23. Everything seemed to be going fine for the newborn, but things apparently took a scary turn at some point in the days after.

“Through a series of terrifying and sudden events, our sweet newborn baby Price ended up in emergency surgery in the middle of the night,” Ponder wrote on Instagram Monday. “We were short on time and frankly, in shock. Thanks to the incredible surgical team [Mount Sinai Health System] and their skill and decisiveness, our precious girl made it. They treated her like their own, and answered all our blubbering fearful questions.”

While the ESPN personality did not elaborate on what exactly happened to Price, she did indicating that the baby is recovering from the “trauma” that happened to her. The Ponders are apparently back at home as Price continues to heal.

“Her recovery in the NICU was nothing short of miraculous for a tiny body that had just undergone such trauma,” Ponder wrote. “I cannot thank the women who cared for her day and night enough. We are home now, still recovering, but overwhelmed with thankfulness for a God who provided real peace and comfort in the midst of our worst nightmare, incredible surgeons, doctors and nurses, parents who didn’t hesitate to jump on a plane and help and the prayers of friends and family who believed for her healing.

She continued, “Oh and thank you to my sweet friend @ellieholcomb for your song “Find You Here”… it got me through hours of waiting room anxiety and fear that I didn’t think I’d be able to bear. Now, back to holding and singing (terribly) to this special girl. Thanks for loving and supporting our family in the good times and bad.”

Elsewhere in the note, Ponder discussed the mental battle she had on whether or not to divulge Price’s condition. She confessed that she was not sure f she should reveal the health issues, due to her status as a motiviational figure for many. She also did not want to make it seem that she was asking for pity when she already has such a blessed life.

“I often struggle with social media. How do I accurately show what my life off of TV is like without appearing to either complain when reality is hard or brag when reality is pleasant?” Ponder wrote. “How can I simultaneously be compassionate and relatable to the hurting, but also encouraging and hopeful to people looking for positivity? My tendency to over analyze these decisions makes this post a little scary for me.”

She added, “I know I risk looking like I’m asking for sympathy or even pity. I’m abundantly aware of the undeserved goodness of God I’ve experienced early in life. Especially when it comes to the health of my children and loved ones. Last week, that changed in an instant.”

No other details on Price’s condition are available at this time.

