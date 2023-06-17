Eminem's Role in Daughter Alaina Scott's Wedding Revealed

Eminem's daughter Alaina Marie Scott is still embracing happiness after her wedding ceremony and union with Matt Moeller. But many were curious just how involved Eminem would be in the ceremony, with many fans wondering why he was absent from photos at the event.

According to E! News, Scott confirmed that her father was present at the wedding on June 9 and even walked her down the aisle to give her away to Moeller. "I had an 80-ft long black and white checkered aisle and my dad walked me down the aisle," Scott told PEOPLE in an exclusive. "He wasn't going to miss that."

The wedding was an intimate affair, with around 125 guests, her sister Hailie Jade as the maid of honor, a fleet of classic cars, and 2,000 white rose petals decorating the Packard Proving Ground Historic Museum in Shelby Township, Michigan.

"I planned the entire thing, down to every last detail. Even customized napkins of our dogs with the phrase 'Our parents are married!' It's just very rewarding to see all your hard work come to life," she added.

Scott was adopted by Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, in the early 2000s after the death of her mother. Dawn Scott was the sister of Eminem's ex-wife Kim Mathers and died of a suspected drug overdose in 2016.

The wedding is the first for the family in 2023, but it shouldn't be the last. Hailie Jade Mathers got engaged back in February to boyfriend Evan McClintock. He got Eminem's blessing before asking Mathers to marry him, finally popping the question when the family got together for Christmas.

"I was just looking for an opportunity not to make it too obvious," McClintock told Mathers on her Just a Little Shady podcast. "I saw your dad go downstairs and [thought], 'Alright. I got to do it right now or I'm not doing it today. I'm going to have to schedule some other time. So, I just followed him downstairs and thankfully, he was just down there, grabbing your [birthday] cake."

Is it odd to picture Eminem as a doting father, carrying a birthday cake, grilling, and mowing the grass twice a week? Not impossible, but just a little funny to picture.