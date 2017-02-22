Drew Barrymore Shares Photo of Her 4-Year-Old Daughter Olive Looking Adorably Grown Up

#beautyjunkieweek OK this might seem like a cheat. But I don’t care. This is beauty to me. My sweet Olive in my shoes. This is also a girl flirting with felling pretty. A post shared by @drewbarrymore on Feb 20, 2017 at 10:14pm PST

Drew Barrymore‘s 4-year-old daughter Olive played dress up on Monday night.

The Santa Clarita Diet star, 41, shared a cute photo of Olive’s feet in her strappy, gold heels.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“OK this might seem like a cheat. But I don’t care. This is beauty to me,” Barrymore captioned the snap. “My sweet Olive in my shoes.”

Drew added, “This is also a girl flirting with [feeling] pretty.”

Barrymore spoke with PEOPLE in January about how fast her daughter is growing up.

MORE: Drew Barrymore’s Daughter Olive Had a Total Meltdown at Disney World

“My older daughter Olive is all about dressing herself now, which is such a change. It’s like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t get to dress you anymore?’ ” she said. “Not that kids are easy to dress because they’re really not.”

Continued the actress, “Sometimes it’s crazy combinations and sometimes it’s girly-girl. I think she gets that from me and her dad. Her dad’s much more into [her] looking like a little girl and I’m a total tomboy.”

Drew co-parents Olive and her other daughter Frankie, 2 ½, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman.

Drew Barrymore has recently been posting some of her favorite products on social media as a part of her #beautyjunkieweek! Check out some of those products on our Womanista Approved list.

Related:

Drew Barrymore Reveals She ‘Let Herself Go’ After Her Divorce

Drew Barrymore’s Totally Raw Sweaty Selfie Reflects Her ‘Most Unique Year’

Drew Barrymore’s Feeling Confident on the Red Carpet and We Know Why