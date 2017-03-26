Drew Barrymore’s ‘Parent Moment’ Is All Too Real for Us

Nothing beats the magic of parenting! But truth be told, some moments are overwhelming and keep you away from being an independent, functioning adult. You feed them, you chase them down — it becomes a routine and habit.

Without it, we feel a little guilty. And actress Drew Barrymore knows this feeling all too well.

The mother of two toddlers is usually busy juggling family life, her cosmetics line and a career in film and TV. But this weekend, the Netflix star got a moment to herself and contemplated a bit of guilt.

In an Instagram post shared on Saturday, the Santa Clarita Diet star snapped a selfie of her escape from parenting with an image and caption that is definitely all too real for parents.

“Do you ever have that moment as a parent, where you have a few minutes to lay in bed and read a magazine at a hotel, and your like ‘how am I not chasing the kids around? How am I stealing a few minutes to myself? When is this going to end? And why do I feel like I am breaking the law?’ Barrymore captioned.

She added hashtags for “mom moment” and “back on in 30,” mentioning that the kids would be back soon.

Users understood her feeling and reveled in the image of her with a surprised face while reading a book, saying, “Take the moments when you have them!” and “Yes, yes and yes—enjoy those precious 5-10 minutes until that super awesome silence breaks.”

Another user commented saying, “And here’s the thing! You are very normal doing very normal things. You have what is called ‘mum guilt.’”

For Barrymore’s sake, let’s hope the kids took a little longer than 30 minutes.

