Dr. Dre Mocks Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman’s Alleged College Bribery Scheme

Rapper Dr. Dre mocked Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman on Saturday in celebrating his daughter’s admittance to USC.

Dr. Dre posted a triumphant photo of himself with his daughter, Truly Young, holding her University of Southern California certificate of admittance. The 54-year-old rapper poked fun at Loughlin, Huffman and the others recently arrested in massive college bribery scandal, noting that his daughter had gotten in on her own merit.

“My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own,” he wrote in the caption. “No jail time!!!”

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, stand accused of paying half a million dollars to get their daughters into USC. The couple reportedly paid a bribe to the school’s crew coach to falsely admit their daughters as rowing prodigies, though neither really participated in the sport.

Loughlin’s daughters have now formally left the university and may even face a lifetime ban from campus, according to a report by TMZ. Dr. Dre‘s daughter looks happy to take their place, though many were not amused by the rapper’s harsh jab.

While he may not have paid a bribe through an unscrupulous admissions counselor, Dr. Dre is well connected at USC. The rapper’ whose real name is Andre Young, co-founded the Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy at the school back in 2013. The professional school offers elite courses in arts and design; engineering and computer science; business and venture management; and communication.

Of course, this is far from paying an illegal bribe, and falls more along the lines of legacy considerations used my many established colleges. Still, fans felt that it made Dr. Dre’s gloating Instagram post a little uncalled for.

“Bulls—. You made a $70mil donation to USC,” one person commented. “The only difference between you and those other bozos is that you made a donation, not a direct bribe, but it’s still a backdoor admission.”

“She still had to have the grades,” countered another. “Dre ain’t go to college. And she’s still going to have to do the work. USC is a school that deals with rich kids all the time. Academically, she’s still going to have to get after it.”

Truly re-posted the same photo with a nearly identical caption on her own Instagram, writing: “I got accepted into USC all on my own. No jail time!!!” She received similar comments, with an even split of congratulations and condemnations.

In follow-up posts on her Instagram Story, Truly revealed that she would be attending film school at USC. She that she is “just the happiest girl in the world,” and thanked her followers for their encouragement.