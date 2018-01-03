Debra Messing’s Support of Son’s Anthem Protest ‘Insults Nation’

Debra Messing got in on the divisive National Anthem protests taking place at sporting events during a New York Rangers game with her son last week.

The Will and Grace star has since deleted the Instagram post, which described her son asking her if it was okay to sit for the “Star Spangled Banner” in protest.

“Please stand for the Star Spangled Banner.

Son: ‘Mom, I want to sit down in protest. Can we do that?’

Me: ‘Yes, honey. We can do that.’

Who’s crying? I’m not crying. #BLM”

The post featured a photo of Messing’s son sitting with his hand over his heart while those around him stood.

It’s unclear why Messing has deleted the post, since she’s not shy about her beliefs and her activism on social media. For the past several days, her Twitter and Instagram feeds have been full to the brim with posts about the “#TimesUp” movement, which seeks to end the wage gap between men and women, among many other things.

Perhaps Messing simply decided she was speaking out of school on the issue of “Black Lives Matter,” as there were no reports of widespread kneeling at the Rangers game. She did leave another photo on Instagram, which shows her and her 13-year-old son with light-hearted smiles in the stands.

Opponents of the national anthem protests piled on Messing before she deleted the post, with Fox News even running a story about it. Commenters told her that her parenting was an insult to the nation. People feel that it’s disrespectful to the troops, and the NFL has admitted that the protests had a negative impact on this season’s ratings.