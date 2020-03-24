‘Criminal Minds’ Star Adam Rodriguez and Wife Grace Welcome Third Child Together

Congratulations are in order for Criminal Minds star Adam Rodriguez and his wife, Grace Gail, as the couple has welcomed their third child together, per Just Jared. The publication reported that Rodriguez and Gail, who are already parents to two daughters, welcomed a son named Bridgemont Bernard Rodriguez last week on March 16. Now, Rodriguez has given a statement to PEOPLE about the new addition to the family.

“Bridge and Grace are feeling great and his big sisters are in love — and so am I, of course!” Rodriguez told PEOPLE. The Criminal Minds star confirmed that he and his wife welcomed their son on March 16 and noted that Bridgemont weighed 7 lbs., 11 oz. and measured 21 inches at the time of his birth. The couple’s baby boy joins two older sisters, Georgie Daye, 3, and Frankie Elle, who will turn 6 in April. Rodriguez has not yet taken to his social media accounts in regards to this exciting news.

While Rodriguez has not yet posted about his son’s birth via his social media, in the past, the actor has written tributes to his family on Instagram. Back in 2014, the Magic Mike XXL star posted the first public photo of his daughter on his Instagram.

“I’m feeling so blessed today,” he wrote, captioning a photo of him giving his daughter a kiss. “So happy with life and all of the beauty and LOVE I am surrounded with that I wanted to introduce all of you that show me Love and support, to the BIGGEST, GREATEST, MOST FULFILLING blessing I have ever received. My daughter…Frankie Elle Rodriguez.”

Rodriguez wrote a similarly sweet post in honor of his daughter Georgie’s birth in 2017.

“I wondered “How?” and you showed me,” the actor wrote, captioning a photo of him gazing down at his little one. “Thank you my Georgie Daye. No doubt that Hubble’s Law applies to Love. #teacher.”

After the birth of his second daughter, Rodriguez spoke to Entertainment Tonight about what life was like as a father-of-two.

“The second baby is alive and well!” he announced back in 2017 during his appearance at the People’s Choice Awards. “So far so good. It’s been really great. We lucked out. My daughter is loving being a big sister and couldn’t be more affectionate.”

According to PEOPLE, Rodriguez and Gail wed in May 2016 in Tuscany, Italy. The pair’s nuptials, which were planned by Francesca Simoncini, were reportedly “beautiful!” as a guest revealed. They added, “There is love all around here.”