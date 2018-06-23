Courteney Cox Steps out With Rarely Seen Teen Daughter Coco

Courteney Cox does not typically attend public events with her teenage daughter, but she made an exception for a charity event in London this week.

Cox’s daughter, Coco, is now 14 years old, though fans have not gotten much of a chance to meet the young lady. After a decade in the spotlight as one of the stars of Friends, Cox learned to keep her private life truly private. In spite of this, they posed for photographers on Tuesday, June 19 as they attended An Evening with Dermot O’Leary and Ed Sheeran, hosted at the London Irish Centre.

The event was meant to raise funds for the center’s various charitable services, and to help refurbish its headquarters, which is considered a historical building.

Cox had Coco during her marriage to actor David Arquette between 1999 and 2013, but she may have attended the charity thanks to her new engagement to Snow Patrol guitarist John McDaid, who hails from Northern Ireland.

Friends fanatics will remember that Coco made a cameo on the series finale. In the storyline which centered around Monica (Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) adopting twins, Cox herself was actually pregnant. She wore a billowing purple linen shirt to disguise her growing baby bump, but Coco was there in spirit as the six iconic friends stepped out of their apartment in Greenwich Village for the last time.

Now, as a teenager, she reportedly has a close relationship with her famous mom. Earlier this year, Cox gave an interview with PEOPLE where she said that the two get along pretty well for a famous actress and a teenager.

“We bicker, let’s be honest, but we love each other. We laugh a lot, for sure,” she said.

Coco’s parents first separated in 2010. They took their time with the process, and did not finalize their divorce until 2013. They had met while filming the Scream movies, and fallen in love quickly. However they were also both dedicated to their work, and found their schedules too hard to reconcile.

“We found ourselves living separate lives and just coexisting and being great friends, but not having the intimacy that is so important in a relationship,” Cox said at the time, according to the Mirror.

“I think you really need to work in a relationship, and I think that we tried. We’re just really different, too. I’m the polar opposite of him. And that can be great for a lot of things, but I need this kind of real, one-on-one connection. And I don’t know – I don’t know. It wasn’t a dramatic ending. It was more of a… just, I don’t know. No one’s ever asked me in this way, so I haven’t really thought about it like this. I mean, as divorces go, I would say it’s one of the better ones, for sure. We’re good co-parents together.”

Cox and Arquette married at the height of Friends mania, and the show honored their union with a now infamous credits gag. In the season six premiere, “The One After Vegas,” producers added “Arquette” to the end of every cast member’s name, to commemorate Cox’s new hyphenation.