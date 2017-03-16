Coco Austin’s Daughter Chanel Sees Snow for the First Time and Has Hilarious Reaction

Introducing Chanel to snow❄..She was kinda weirded out by it but then I started acting like the snow was talking to her then she cracked up.. The things I do to make her laugh🤣.Also loving my mom Tina’s company she’s the best! (Swipe to see the other pic) #noreaster2017 A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Mar 15, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

Coco Austin‘s daughter Chanel experienced the snow for the first time this week, and the one-year-old wasn’t exactly thrilled about it.

After a major snowstorm hit the Northeast, Austin decided to let her daughter get a taste of what winter had to offer, sharing the moment on Instagram with her followers in a series of photos.

“Introducing Chanel to snow..She was kinda weirded out by it,” Austin wrote.

However, the 37-year-old shared that she quickly got her daughter to smile.

“I started acting like the snow was talking to her then she cracked up,” she wrote. “The things I do to make her laugh.”

She definitely succeeded, as the accompanying photo shows baby Chanel giving the sweetest smile as her mom holds snow in front of her. Naturally, the duo rocked coordinating ensembles for their time outside, with both Chanel and her mom sporting pink pom-pom hats.

Chanel’s Instagram account also featured a photo from the day in which the tot looks considerably less pleased with the fluffy flakes her mom is holding out.

“Mom keeps on wanting me to touch the snow and I’m like, ‘No thanks I’ll pass,’” the caption read.

