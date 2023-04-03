CNN Anchor Shares Update After Giving Birth to Baby Girl on Her Bathroom Floor

CNN news anchor Kasie Hunt is celebrating her new bundle of joy one month after unexpectedly giving birth on the bathroom floor. Hunt marked the occasion with an April 1 Instagram post that featured three heartfelt photos of the mother-of-two with her baby. She captioned the post, "One month with baby Grey." Hunt reportedly had intended to deliver her baby with a planned c-section way before the big day and had a birth plan well in advance, according to Today. However, the baby was on her own schedule, and Hunt posted about this incredibly surreal sequence of events on her Instagram account. The 13-minute labor ended with the baby being delivered on the bathroom floor by her father, according to the Instagram post. Kasie Hunt and her husband, Matthew Mario Rivera, are already the parents of a 3-year-old son named Mars Hunt. They now have a second child, daughter Grey Hunt Rivera, who was born on March 1.

The cesarean section was scheduled just 24 hours later on March 2. "My husband @mattmrivera & I are thrilled to introduce our daughter, Grey Hunt Rivera—though really, she introduced herself," Hunt wrote in the post's caption. "Before we even had time to dial 911, and 24 hours before she was scheduled to arrive via C-section." In the first photo, Hunt is holding her newborn close to her chest while sitting in the bathroom doorway. She is gazing at the camera while a DC Fire & EMS personnel stands near her. In the second picture, the parents are happy with their daughter. In the last photo, older brother Mars admires his new sister.

"We are so thankful for the @dcfireandems team who talked us through the incredibly intense moments before she took her first breaths and who arrived within minutes to bring mom and baby safely to the hospital," Hunt continued in her post. "Big brother Mars could not be more proud, and we couldn't be more excited for life as a family of four." In an interview with People, Hunt described Grey's sudden behavior as an example of her "independent streak. "We're so excited about life as a family of four—and reminded it's going to be that much more unpredictable!" When Hunt gave birth to their son, Mars, she and Rivera kept the child's gender a secret until just after his birth. "Mars must already have big things planned since he started life at 9 1/2 pounds," she said. "We love him so much and can't wait to see what joy he brings to our family of three."