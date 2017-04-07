Christina El Moussa Opens up About Being the Target of Mommy Shaming, Working on Set With Her Ex

A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Mar 23, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

Christina El Moussa isn’t here for Internet negativity.

The HGTV star recently faced two bouts of mommy shaming on social media, once when she shared a photo of herself and her 6-year-old daughter, Taylor, wearing bikinis, and again when she shared a photo in which her 20-month-old son, Brayden, stood near the edge of a swimming pool.

“I just get surprised,” she said. “The bathing suits, I just thought that was a cute photo. I didn’t intend for it to get such heat. I mean, obviously we live in California, and it’s warm here. We wear bathing suits.”

As for the photo of her son, El Moussa was quick to defend herself on Instagram, noting that she would never put him in harm’s way and that she could have been by his side in three seconds if necessary.

“Thanks for your ‘concern’ AKA judgement,” she wrote on the social media platform, telling Today that she doesn’t normally respond to haters, but felt like she needed to speak up.

“I needed to say something because it was ridiculous — that comment was uncalled for… petty,” she said.

“Social media is a weird thing,” she added. “People have their keyboard and no face… they can say whatever they want… but it happens to every celebrity and people in general. We don’t let it affect us.”

She also revealed what it’s really like to work with her ex on set.

“It’s not any different,” she said. “I know that may sound strange, but we met at work. We’ll continue to work together and we’ll continue to flip houses together, and we’ll continue to do the show.”

“We’ve had the same crew for a few years now,” she added. “They’re a really positive group of guys and they just keep it super fun and super light.”

