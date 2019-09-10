Christina and Ant Anstead Joke About Sleep Deprivation as New Parents After Son’s Birth

Christina Anstead and husband Ant Anstead welcomed their first child together, son Hudson, on Friday, Sept. 6, and the couple is now remembering how it feels to have a newborn in the house.

“I always wanted to know what 12 minutes of sleep feels like……,” Ant tweeted on Sept. 7. “Now I know! Morning Hudson…”

Christina reposted the message on her Instagram Story, adding, “Someone bring me ALL the coffee.”

Another message later that day chronicled a moment recognized by many a parent.

“My day…… (summed up),” the television presenter wrote. “I find myself high fiving and being genuinely excited about a decent sized poo in a nappy….. [Proud Daddy].”

Baby Hudson joins Christina’s two children from her marriage to ex Tarek El Moussa, daughter Taylor and son Brayden, and Ant’s three children from his prior marriage.

On Sunday, Christina shared a photo of her kids meeting their younger brother for the first time, with Taylor excitedly leaning over Hudson, who was cradled in Christina’s arms in a hospital bed, as Ant held Brayden.

“Perfectly captured candid moment of Tay and Bray meeting baby Hudson yesterday- just a little excited,” the Flip or Flop star captioned the moment.

Christina and Ant originally announced Hudson’s birth with a photo of Christina holding her son to her chest as Ant proudly looked on.

“Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world,” Christina wrote. “Our hearts are SO full of love and joy!”

Prior to Hudson’s birth, Christina revealed that she would be undergoing a scheduled C-section, a decision she made after having an emergency C-section while giving birth to Brayden.

“Well…. Here we go [Ant Anstead] … our world is about to get rocked – in all the best ways of course,” she wrote on Aug. 30 alongside a mirror selfie. “One week until my scheduled c-section. I chose to do this because I had an emergency c-section with Brayden and the whole experience and recovery was really hard on me physically and emotionally. I really don’t feel comfortable trying to go down that route again. Bray was 8lbs 13oz – after pushing for hours and hours – he was just stuck and his heart rate was dropping. Based on ultrasound measurements we think this is going to be another big boy so this is the direction we’ve decided to take. The nursery is ready, the kids are back in school, I’m not sleeping, irritable and uncomfortable. I’m definitely ready to be done and to meet our little man. One week countdown.”

