Christina Anstead Shares 28-Week Ultrasound Photo of Son With Husband Ant

Christina Anstead is progressing along quite well in her pregnancy, sharing a photo of her 28-week sonogram of her and husband Ant Anstead‘s baby boy with fans on social media Thursday.

The Flip or Flop star, 35, took to Instagram Stories to share the photo of the little one, whose features are growing more recognizable all the time.

“#BabyAnstead,” she captioned the photo, adding a red heart emoji and Ant’s Instagram handle.

The Christina on the Coast personality and her husband, who wed in December 2018, announced in March they were expecting their first child together — a little boy. The two are already parents to four children between them from previous marriages — Christina shares daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, while Ant shares daughter Amelie, 15, and son Archie, 12, with his ex.

Anstead and El Moussa finalized their divorce in 2018, at which point the HGTV star moved on with her Wheeler Dealers beau, whom she opened up about meeting during the premiere of Christina on the Coast last month.

“I met Ant through a mutual friend, and it was basically love at first sight,” she admitted, recalling, “On my first date with Ant, he walked me to the bathroom and then made out with me by the bathrooms.”

“He’s like a manly man, he’s a mechanic on a car show. He handles me and my whole life very well,” she added, confessing she considered her new man “hot.”

While the new HGTV series’ first season won’t cover the pregnancy announcement or birth of their child, obviously, Anstead explained to PEOPLE ahead of its premiere that she was breaking the mold when it came to making her private life public on the show.

“This is the authentic me, unfiltered, just how I want to do a show,” she told the outlet. “I’m an executive producer. I help write every script. I approve everything. It’s just been an incredible experience.”

“My 2018 journey is wrapped up amongst the episodes of amazing [design] transformations [for clients],” Christina continued of the show’s journey. “So basically, the viewers are gonna follow along with everything I was doing — selling my house in Yorba Linda, on a house hunt in Newport Beach, getting engaged, my wedding will be the finale.”

“I just feel lucky that I even got to do it, because it’s not work,” she added. “It’s just fun.”

Christina on the Coast airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

