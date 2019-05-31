Christina Anstead Seeks Advice After Daughter Taylor Has Tonsils Out

Amid her new pregnancy, Christina Anstead is seeking advice after revealing that her daughter Taylor has to have her tonsils taken out.

Taking to Instagram, Anstead shared a photo of Taylor in her hospital bed while holding some stuffed animal friends.

“Going in for her tonsil surgery. Any advice for tonsil recovery besides lots of popsicles and rest? Nervous parents over here,” Anstead wrote in the post’s caption.

Many of Anstead’s fans and followers have since commented on her post with their suggestions and recommendations on how to help Taylor recover.

“Go to dollar store and buy lots of cheap ‘prizes’ and wrap each one,” one person offered. “Every time she drinks 8oz of something, let her open one. Day 3-4 is the hardest!”

“My daughter had them out a few years ago. Be prepared for her to feel decent the first few days, but not so good on days 4-6,” another follower said. “I have heard this from many parents. Lots of rest, liquids, and snuggles.”

“My 4 yr old had a tonsillectomy and literally didn’t complain post surgery. We did give him Tylenol around the clock for the first few days,” someone else wrote. “I wish Tay a painless and speedy recovery as well.”

“Stay on top of rotating pain medicine every 4 hours. She may seems like she’s okay but once the medicine wears off it will be hell,” one other fan commented. “I did 4 hour rotations for 10 days straight. (Even through the night!!)”

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Anstead and her husband Ant are expecting their first child together.

In April, Anstead’s ex-husband Tarek El Moussa accidentally spilled the beans on the news that the couple are expecting a baby boy.

“She’s remarried, she’s actually pregnant — everybody knows that,” he said while speaking to TMZ, then adding, “She’s having a son. My kids are super excited. I’m excited for her new chapter in life. And they’re a great couple and I really do hope the best for them.”

Later, a representative for Anstead spoke out about her ex’s faux pas, saying, “While Christina and Ant wished they could have shared the news themselves, they are very excited to welcome a baby boy in the fall.”

Fans can follow along with Anstead on her new show, Christina on the Coast, which airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.