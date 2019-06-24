Chrissy Teigen Slams Troll Criticizing Her for Painting Daughter Luna’s Nails

Another day, another Chrissy Teigen Twitter takedown, with the model responding to a troll who criticized her for painting her 3-year-old daughter Luna’s nails.

On Friday, June 21, the Cravings author shared a video of herself painting Luna’s nails, with the toddler watching Sesame Street and rocking a fresh pink manicure and pedicure.

“Doing her nails is my knitting,” Teigen wrote. “Kid toes kill me.”

Doing her nails is my knitting. Kid toes kill me! pic.twitter.com/QOE0D5Xwcv — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 22, 2019

The next day, someone tweeted Teigen and wrote, “Applying poisonous chemicals directly onto a child’s body can not be good . Whatever poisons are in polish are absorbed through the nail and directly into their body.”

The mom of two chose to reply to the now-deleted message, writing, “Well I actually had her drink it so joke’s on you.”

Another user had also posted a now-deleted less-than-kind reply, to which Teigen cracked, “there she is.”

Teigen also dealt with mom shamers recently when she shared a video of Luna’s first trip to the dentist, with Teigen’s mom, Vilailuck Teigen, holding Luna in her lap as the 3-year-old pretended to brush the teeth of a stuffed alligator.

View this post on Instagram So proud of my toons at her first dentist appointment!! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 18, 2019 at 4:21pm PDT

“What age do they start over there? My daughter started seeing a dentist at a yr [sic] old,” one Instagram user commented, to which Teigen replied, “Was waiting for this. U guys never fail me.”

One of the Lip Sync Battle host’s followers also got in on the joke, commenting, “Isn’t it dangerous for her to be that close to an alligator? Very concerning Chrissy.”

In November, Teigen admitted to TODAY Parents that while she does her best to shrug off online negativity, the criticism does sometimes affect her.

“It definitely gets to me,” she said. “Certain days it gets to me more than other days. And I realized if I read Twitter too early when I wake up, I tend to be like, a little more moody with it and things get to me more.”

The 33-year-old added that the pressure of potential mom-shaming causes her to be hyper-vigilant when it comes to her kids.

“It’s weird because you have to think of everything. If I want to share a picture or take a video of Luna singing in her car seat, I have to make sure every little piece of her car seat is in the right place or else everyone will get mad at me for having it the wrong way,” she explained. “And as moms, we’re very defensive and want to protect our babies. So people can say anything about me, but if it gets into the kids, I become mama bear.”

