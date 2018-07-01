Chrissy Teigen Shares More Bathtub Footage With Daughter Luna Following Backlash

Chrissy Teigen posted another bath time clip with her daughter Luna on Thursday, paying no attention to the commenters who mocked this particular parenting move.

Teigen is one of the most-followed celebrity moms on the internet, leaving her every move up to scrutiny. Last month, her followers lashed out when she posted a picture of herself in the bathtub with her 2-year-old daughter. Unfazed, Teigen put up a video of the them playing with suds together on Thursday.

🛁 A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 28, 2018 at 8:23pm PDT

The clip shows Luna smearing handfuls of bubbles onto her mom’s face. The two of them laugh together as Teigen exhales, spraying the soap everywhere.

“Wash,” Luna says, narrating.

“Thank you,” Teigen replies.

This time around, her followers were much more positive about the parental bathing experience. Most of the comments were expressions of adoration, as people fawned over the happy moment.

“I can’t handle this cuteness. How do you make such perfect babies,” one person asked.

“This brings back memories of my favorite times with my kids,” added another.

“I’m glad I’m not the only one that takes baths with my kid,” wrote a commenter.

It could be that last month’s bathtime post simply weeded out all of those the followers that found it odd or inappropriate. When Teigen posted a picture of herself playing in the water with Luna back in May, the comments section became a battleground.

“Bathtub pictures of a minor,” one person wrote. “Classless.”

“This is beautiful and all, but there are some intimate photos that you should keep in your family circle,” added another.

The picture showed Luna playing with a floating mass of plastic toys, which some also railed against for health reasons. Teigen ignored all of this, captioning the picture simply: “a splash with toons.”

It seems that all those who didn’t like it must have unfollowed her, however, as there was almost no negativity on Thursday.

Teigen and her husband, John Legend, have recently become the premiere celebrity parents online. On Friday afternoon, Teigen had her Twitter followers rolling with laughter as she documented her attempts to get Luna a passport photo.

“let’s get this shit over with” pic.twitter.com/4Epv1P3IEh — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 29, 2018

The toddler did not appear to be happy as she strolled into Kinko’s, where Teigen said her small family wreaked havoc.

we are fucking up this kinko’s right now — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 29, 2018

Finally, Teigen posted the triumphant moment that they got the shot she needed. In the process, she learned that Luna may not have the same passion for the camera that she herself does.