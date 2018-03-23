Chrissy Teigen Reveals Daughter’s Hilarious Reaction to Her Pregnancy: ‘Momma Yucky’

Chrissy Teigen is currently pregnant with her second child with husband John Legend, and the couple is waiting on a baby boy to join their 1-year-old daughter, Luna.

Speaking to E! News, Teigen shared how her daughter feels about Teigen’s pregnancy, revealing that the toddler sometimes isn’t the kindest to her mom.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We take baths together every night and she says a lot of…she can say some hurtful things in the bathtub sometimes,” the Cravings author said. “I think yesterday she pointed at me and she’s like ‘mamma yucky.’ I’m like, ‘I know, mamma feels kinda yucky.’”

“They’re honest though these kids, they’re honest,” she added.

Despite feeling “yucky” sometimes, the 32-year-old shared that she’s a “happy pregnant person.”

“I’m kind of quiet about that because everyone has a different type of pregnancy and it can be exhausting at times but I will say, I really love being pregnant,” Teigen said. “I have more energy in a way, it’s really nice. I appreciate the style that comes with it. I like everything about it.”

The model also reflected on how she thinks Luna will be as a big sibling, noting that she’s “a little worried” about how her daughter will handle sharing.

“Just because I can see Luna…she doesn’t exactly love to share until she’s totally finished with something,” Teigen explained. “I do hear that the firstborn tends to be excited for the new edition for maybe a day or so, they don’t really realize that they come back day after day after day. So when she starts realizing that he’s gonna stick around…maybe things will change.”

“But for the most part I mean, I grew up with my sister around and yeah, it just becomes second nature,” Teigen continued.

While Luna might be thinking her mom is yucky now, the toddler was actually the one who helped announce her mom’s second pregnancy.

Teigen revealed her pregnancy in November with a video of herself asking Luna what’s in her mom’s belly, to which Luna replies, “Baby.”

“It’s John’s!” Teigen captioned the clip.

it’s john’s! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

Photo Credit: Instagram / @chrissyteigen