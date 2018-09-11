Chelsea Houska Suffering Complications Following Birth of Daughter Layne

Chelsea Houska is having a tough time recovering after giving birth to her third child.

The Teen Mom 2 star revealed on Twitter this week that she is finally starting to recover from a nasty bout of mastitis, which according to the Mayo Clinic is “an inflammation of breast tissue that sometimes involves an infection.” It sometimes results in pain, breast tissue swelling, warmth and redness as well as fever and chills.

Last week, Houska revealed that she was suffering the condition after giving birth to daughter Layne on Aug. 29, writing on Twitter, “Mastitis is no joke” with a pained emoji accompanying it.

The same day, she lamented not feeling well for her 9-year-old daughter Aubree’s birthday, but thanked her parents for stepping in for birthday duties.

“I felt so bad being so sick on Aubree’s birthday but I’m so grateful for my parents who helped make her feel special, and I can’t wait to give her the BEST day once I’m over this nastiness,” she wrote the same day.

Monday, however, she revealed things appear to be turning around for her, writing, “This is the first day that I don’t feel like I’m dying since Thursday. i never knew how horrible mastitis was. Aaaand I never want to go through it again.”

Houska and her husband Cole DeBoerwelcomed their second child together on Houska’s 27th birthday, sharing a photo of the little girl after that melted MTV fans’ hearts.

“Happy birthday to my sweet perfect wife Chelsea DeBoer who just gave our family this beautiful blessing! Sharing the same amazing day I am so in love with our family! Our newest edition Baby Layne!!” DeBoer wrote under the photo on his Instagram account.

The two also share 1-year-old son Watson, and DeBoer has served as the father figure to Aubree in the place of Houska’s ex Adam Lind, who has been in and out of jail with substance abuse and domestic assault charges.

We’re glad the newly-expanded family can get back to normal!

