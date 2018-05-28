Chanel Iman Reveals Baby Bump in Topless Photo Shoot

Victoria’s Secret supermodel Chanel Iman and New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard are expecting their first baby. Iman shared a photo of her baby bump with several photos on Instagram, including a topless one, on Mother’s Day, May 13.

The 27-year-old Iman first shared a black and white photo taken by James Macari.

“Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you,” Iman wrote. “As I approach motherhood I want to wish a Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers and mommies to be.”

She also shared a gallery of two photos showing herself posing topless with 24-year-old Sterling Shepard, also taken by Macari.

“We both are blessed in many different ways, that our love has created a wonderful new life and can’t wait for this ultimate blessing to arrive,” she wrote. “We thank God for allowing us this opportunity to become parents and can’t wait to hold our baby in our arms!”

She also shared one final image from the shoot, adding, “Our fairytale continues as we wait for the birth of our baby. Our love grows each day, [Shepard] and I can’t wait to share it with our little one.”

Iman and Shepard married in Bevery Hills in March after a four-month engagement, reports PEOPLE Magazine. During the wedding, she wore two different Zuhair Murad wedding gowns and worked with Anita Patrickson for her bridal look. Iman’s gown for the evening reception was pink, with a deep V-neckline.

“The pink in the gown and the deep V-neckline really appealed to my more girly side,” she told Brides.com. “It also brought in the theme of rose gold, which is all I wear and the color of my engagement and wedding ring!”

The white dress she wore during the wedding featured a cape, which Iman was not sure about at first.

“I never really envisioned wearing something like that for my wedding,” she told Brides.com. “But the moment we put it on, we all loved it! It was so chic and unusual but also felt a little vintage.”

Iman became a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2010 and has appeared in photoshoots for dozens of magazines. She has also tried her hand at acting, appearing in 2015’s Dope.

In a 2016 interview with Teen Vogue, Iman said she has enjoying being part of the push for more diversity in the fashion and modeling worlds.

“I think it was a struggle when I first started, just because it was always one black girl per show, or campaign, or whatever it was,” Iman said. “I couldn’t stand it, because I just felt like I was being judged a lot, rather than accepted for who I was. I feel like fashion’s opened up a lot with having rappers in campaigns, and more color on the runway, but of course there’s room for more of it, and more diversity. It’s nice to be part of a culture change.”

