‘The Challenge’ Alum Rachel Robinson’s Wife Gives Birth to Their Third Child

There's a new member of The Challenge family! Rachel Robinson and her wife, Natalie Gee, welcomed their third child, a daughter named Ari, just before the holidays.

The MTV alum shared a photo of the newborn baby on Instagram Sunday, captioning it, "Ari Gee-Robinson [heart emoji] 12.22.18. So in love."

Fans couldn't get enough of the new member of the new Gee-Robinson baby.

"CONGRATULATIONS. She is so beautiful just like her Mamas," one follower wrote.

Another added, "Welcome baby Ari! You are so loved! Congrats mommies."

The couple announced they were having a little girl in August, less than a year after welcoming twins Jesse and Jack Gee-Robinson.

"It's official we are having a girl," Robinson wrote at the time. "I would like to thank my wife for giving us the girl. I would like to thank our boys in advance for being the best big brothers & I would like to thank you for all your support. It takes a village. Gee-Robinson party of 5."

The personal trainer and Gee announced they had both married and welcomed their babies together in October 2017.

"I would like to introduce you to: Jesse & Jack Gee-Robinson. The world is brighter, this life has more meaning, oh & we got married today – please refer to @natgeebeauty as my wife," Robinson wrote alongside a family photo at the time.

Robinson also opened up on her blog about their journey to conceive last year. "We found out I was pregnant in February right before my birthday and we could not be happier," Robinson wrote. "[Six] weeks later we found out we were having twins, and 3 months later we found out we were having twin boys. All of this felt like an overwhelming dream but the best kind."

Since beginning the arduous process, Robinson said she has felt "so beyond blessed."

"Natalie is the partner I have been waiting for, and I cannot wait for this new journey to begin together as a family of 7. (Yes, 2 moms, 2 kids, 3 dogs…)," she said. "Our families, friends, and community support is something we hold so dear, and being two women so connected in our communities, the out pour of happiness and love we have received the last month since starting to tell people has been nothing short of truly amazing."

Congratulations to the Gee-Robinsons!

