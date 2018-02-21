The 10 Most Stunning Celebrity Pregnancy Photoshoots

If a celeb doesn’t go all out in an over-the-top maternity pregnancy, were they ever even pregnant at all?

Elaborate pregnancy photoshoots designed to break the Internet continue to be popular among the rich and famous looking to document the beauty of their changing bodies and feeling of becoming a mother, often for the first time.

Whether it’s with a nude magazine cover or serene nature photoshoot, there are countless ways for stars to make their marks on the headlines.

From Pink and Brie Bella to all the KarJenner pregnancies , here are the moms who really went all out while celebrating their new babies.

Serena Williams’ Vanity Fair Cover

Serena Williams is one strong and sexy mama, and she showed off her athletic body mid-pregnancy for the cover of Vanity Fair in June 2017.

The tennis icon welcomed daughter Alexis Olympia in September 2017 with husband Alexis Ohanian.

Beyonce’s twins announcement

In what would quickly become the most-liked Instagram photo of its time, Queen Bey herself redefined the pregnancy photoshoot with this Mother Nature-inspired twins announcement on Feb. 1, 2017.

The musical diva would again break Instagram records in July, when she revealed her and husband Jay Z had welcomed twins Sir and Rumi Carter to the world on June 13 with a similar photoshoot.

Heidi Pratt’s Tropical Photoshoot

Speidi never looked so gorgeous! Heidi Pratt, alongside husband Spencer Pratt, channeled some serious Laguna Beach vibes in this beachy photoshoot for their first baby. The Hills mama looks radiant in a light blue gown and flower crown as she posed with the setting sun and the ultimate accessory — her baby bump!

The Pratts welcomed son Gunner on Oct. 1.

Pink’s surprise announcement.

Pink surprised fans with a major announcement on Instagram on Nov. 12, 2016, when she revealed she and husband Carey Hart were expecting another baby.

In the photo, the songstress hugs 5-year-old daughter Willow while wearing a bohemian white dress and striking black top hat. Is there any more of a rock star way to announce a new baby? We think not!

The couple welcomed son Jameson Hart on Dec. 26, 2016.

Brie Bella as Mother Nature

Brie Bella left the ring behind for a more scenic shot while celebrating her first pregnancy with husband Daniel Bryan.

The WWE diva posed topless in a sheer black skirt at the edge of a gorgeous Arizona river in this March 22, 2017 shot while noting that Mother Nature inspired her to be “patient, resilient and filled with wonder” as a first-time mom herself.

Bella and Bryan welcomed daughter Birdie on May 9.

Behati Prinsloo’s 2018 resolution

Behati Prinsloo’s New Year’s Eve pregnancy photo served as a gorgeous send-off to 2017 as well as a heartwarming greeting to the year her and Adam Levine’s second child.

In the photo, the Victoria’s Secret Angel poses topless in jeans while sticking her tongue out playfully at 15-month-old daughter Dusty Rose.

Prinsloo and Levine have yet to announce the due date of their second child.

Alanis Morissette’s underwater shoot

Alanis Morisette takes the prize for most grueling pregnancy photoshoot. The Jagged Little Pill musician looks absolutely serene in a June 28, 2016 underwater mama moment which must have been difficult to capture.

In the caption of the photo, Morisette included a quote from her 5-year-old son Ever Imre, whom she shares with husband Mario “Souleye” Treadway.

“You have to be extra gentle around ladies because they are the most helpful people in the world ’cause they make persons,” the little boy said.

On June 23, 2016, the couple welcomed their daughter Onyx Solace.

Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Documentary

Kylie Jenner took her pregnancy announcement above and beyond in typical KarJenner fashion.

After keeping her rumored pregnancy with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott’s baby a secret since September, the 20-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member dropped an 11-minute YouTube video documenting behind the scenes moments from the last nine months while revealing she had already given birth to daughter Stormi on Feb. 1.

Khloé Kardashian’s Black and White Photo

After months of speculation, Khloé Kardashian confirmed she and boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson were indeed expecting their first child together on Instagram.

The 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member announced the news with a close-up shot of her baby bump clad in Calvin Klein, with Thompson’s hands intertwined with hers.

Kardashian is currently seven months pregnant, and has not revealed what name she and Thompson are thinking of.