Celebrity Moms Who Clapped Back at Breastfeeding Haters

It’s 2018 and celebrity moms are not here for people’s breastfeeding shame.

From Hollywood A-listers to models, women of Hollywood, and outside of the industry, have gotten backlash from fans, and other celebs for feeding their babies in public, especially for those who showcased it on social media.

But celebrity mothers are staying silent no more, coming to their own defense as well as for women everywhere.

Scroll through to see some of the celebrity mothers standing up to their breastfeeding haters.

Shamed at Coachella

Adam Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo did not gather positive responses after sharing a “pump and dump” photo at Coachella.

The model posted the photo Friday, showing herself holding two breast pumps to her chest. She later shared the same photo on her Instagram Story writing, “More like cowchella [laugh out loud] Jamiroquai was sooooo worth the pump and dump”.

Fans took to social media to hate on the model’s choices.

“No need to dump!” commented one person. “Don’t waste that liquid gold! Very little alcohol gets into breast milk. Nurse away mama!”

“Why don’t you just breastfeed your baby?” asked another.

Coming to her defense

While Prinsloo did not directly address her haters, many of her followers came to her defense, blasting her haters for their ignorance.

“So many misinformed people here. Pumping and dumping doesn’t just mean you’re doing it so you can drink alcohol! Even if you’re away from your baby for a short period, not pumping could mess up your feeding schedule when you get back to breastfeeding your baby! Common sense, people!” One fan wrote.

“No problem with pumping and dumping. Your choice. Your body. Your milk. I pumped for 20 months exclusively and there were plenty of times I had to pump and dump. You go, Momma! No shame in your mom game. Thanks for showing a real side of life many moms have gone through,” Another commented.

April Love Geary

After sharing an intimate photo taken by boyfriend Robin Thicke of herself breastfeeding their daughter Mia Love, the new mom took to Instagram once again to put English television personality Chanelle Hayes on blast for criticizing her photo.

“I’m all for breastfeeding and having a choice how to feed your baby but WHY do people feel the need to post pictures of themselves doing it?! Especially the new pic of Robin Thicke’s gf! She’s got hair done, makeup on, both boobs out. So strange. What’s the need??” Hayes tweeted, adding the hashtag #opinions.

“Hey [Chanelle Hayes], maybe the next time you want to criticize me for posting a picture of myself breastfeeding you should really take a look at the pictures you’ve had taken,” Geary — a model herself — captioned a side-by-side of Hayes’ tweet and a photo of the latter posing topless.

“Not that taking nudes are wrong! The naked body is a beautiful thing! But don’t be a hypocrite mama,” Geary concluded.

Candice Swanepoel

The Victoria’s Secret Angel had enough of breastfeeding haters and posted an emotional response on her Instagram.

“I have been made to feel the need to cover up and somewhat shy to feed my baby in public places but strangely feel nothing for the topless editorials I’ve done in the name of art..?” she wrote, noting that women are “even kicked out of public places for feeding their children.”

She continued: “The world has been desensitized to the sexualization of the breast and to violence on tv… why should it be different when it comes to breastfeeding? Breastfeeding is not sexual it’s natural.”

Mila Kunis

Kunis opened up to Vanity Fair about enduring judgmental stares when feeding her child in public.

“There were many times where I didn’t bring a cover with me, and so I just did it in a restaurant, in the subway, in the park, at airports and in planes. Why did I do it in public? Because I had to feed my child. She’s hungry,” Kunis said. “It took us a little back because people actually looked at us in a shameful [way], and we were like, ‘Oh my God,’ because it’s so not a sexual act.”

Selma Blair

“We all have nipples. I don’t care who I offend,” Blair opened up to PEOPLE. “My baby wants to eat. If I can’t get a cover over me quick enough, so be it.”

Christian Serratos

The Walking Dead star shared a perfect response after getting hate for posting a photo feeding her daughter.

“This is my body and my page. So I will post what I want, when I want,” Serratos captioned the image. “Those who disapprove can suck my left t-.”

Olivia Wilde

The actress caught an avalanche of criticism after a portrait of her breastfeeding came out in a 2014 issue of Glamour.

“I certainly didn’t expect people to be upset at the obscenity of public breastfeeding,” Wilde told HuffPost Live, “I was shocked that there were still people who find it inappropriate because they think it’s a sexual thing. I think that says a lot about them.”

But the controversy led to some positivity among Wilde’s fans. “The coolest thing to come out of that [picture] was all these women who took pictures of themselves breastfeeding in public and tweeted them to me and to the world,” she remembered. “I thought that was really great, and so I was happy to just encourage their awesome movement.”

Alyssa Milano

In what turned out to be a memorable appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, the former Mistresses star discussed public breastfeeding, an issue that caused Williams and Milano to clash.

Williams said that “breastfeeding is only a particular amount of time. The rest of your life, your breast are sexual things.”

Milano just responded, “Biologically they’re not made for sexual things, that’s what we’ve done to them.”

Chrissy Teigen

Teigen appeared alongside Kim Kardashian West in Fergie’s music video for “MILF Money,” and did not hesitate about breastfeeding her daughter Luna in one impromptu scene.

“It was [like], ‘[Luna’s] here, and it’s “MILF Money” — I would love to capture this moment with her,’” she told PEOPLE. “I think it’s beautiful. They were so accommodating of a newborn baby, and John was watching,” Teigen added. “Honestly, it was like 10 minutes, but it went by so fast. I loved it.”