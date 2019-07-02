‘The Hills’: Brody Jenner Says He’s Learned ‘Not to Expect Too Much’ From Dad Caitlyn Jenner

Brody Jenner is giving some serious insight into his relationship with dad Caitlyn Jenner, and it’s not a particularly pretty picture. Brody opened up about his life growing up in a famous family during Monday’s episode of The Hills: New Beginnings to Brandon Lee, whose parents are Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson, as well as Shaquille O’Neal’s son Myles and Steve McQueen’s grandson Chase and co-star Frankie Delgado.

“I didn’t really grow up with my dad,” Brody said of growing up in what would eventually become part of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians empire. “When I was really little we got to spend a little time. When he started, obviously, the family with the Kardashian family, I didn’t really see much of him.”

At the time, Caitlyn had yet to transition, and was going by Bruce during her marriage to Brody’s mom, Linda Thompson, which ended in 1986. Caitlyn then married Kris Jenner in 1991, having daughters Kendall and Kylie not long after. It all made for a distant relationship, Brody admitted.

“Bruce was just never really around — every so often maybe once every couple years. Wasn’t around for my graduation, wasn’t around for most of my birthdays so, yeah, it really wasn’t any relationship. It was very surface,” Brody continued. “Eventually, we started to become closer but then all of a sudden, it’s like, I was just getting to know Bruce and then Bruce became Caitlyn. … She’s off living her life, so what I’ve learned is to just not expect too much from her.”

He explained as a possible reason for his distant relationship with his father growing up, “It’s her true self, but Bruce was always holding a lot back and being somebody totally different.”

Lee definitely understood the pressure of growing up in the spotlight, adding of his experience, “You’ve gotta move past the expectations, like, if you always hold yourself to the expectations that you’re gonna be your parents, you’ll crash and burn.”

Lee admitted to struggling with partying too hard at an early age.

“It got real bad, real quick,” he said. “There’s a fine line with drugs and alcohol. You can enjoy it or it’s going to kill you.”

The Hills: New Beginnings airs on MTV Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images