Britney Spears Reunites With Son Jayden for the Holidays for First Time in 2 Years

Britney Spears just had the “best Christmas of my life.” The 43-year-old pop star reunited with her youngest son, Jayden, during the Christmas holiday, Spears revealing in a Dec. 25 Instagram post that she had “tears of joy” as she and her son, 18, spent time together after two years apart.

In a video shared to Instagram, Spears and Jayden stood outside of what appeared to be a restaurant as the singer and the teen told the camera “hello.” Spears, who lovingly kissed her son’s cheek, introduced him to her followers by saying, “this is my baby.” The video then cut to a clip of the pair in front of a Christmas tree as they both wished Spears’ 42 million followers a Merry Christmas.

“Best Christmas of my life !!! I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years,” the singer captioned the clip. “Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed !!! I’m speechless thank you Jesus !!!”

The Christmas Day reunion was a long time in the making. Spears shares Jayden, as well as his older brother Sean Preston, 19, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. Both Jayden and Sean Preston relocated to Hawaii with their father last year, and both seemingly had little contact with their mother in recent years. However, a source told Page Six earlier this month that the “Baby One More Time” hitmaker and her sons are “really focusing on rebuilding their bond” and are on the path to being “super close” again.

In November, a source told Page Six that Jayden reunited with his mother after years of estrangement and the pair had been “spending a lot of time together.” A second source even claimed that the teen has been “back in California,” where his mother lives. Jayden reportedly “initiated” the reunion when he “texted Britney to say he was back home. She was very happy to hear from and see him.”

Spears, meanwhile, is said to be “thrilled to have her baby back. Everything is moving in the right direction.” Despite her years-long estrangement from her sons, she has continuously showed her love and support for them. In September, she shared a birthday message to her boys as they turned 18 and 19, writing, “this month is my boys’ birthdays !!! Happy Birthday babies and I hope you get all your wishes and more!!!”