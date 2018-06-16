Britney Spears and Sister Jamie Lynn Bring Their Children Together for Family Photo

Britney Spears reunited with her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears on Friday, and their families posed for one big group photo.

The Spears sisters met up to celebrate the upcoming 10th birthday of Jamie Lynn’s daughter, Maddie. Joining those three in the family photo was Jamie Lynn’s infant daughter Ivey Joan and Britney’s two sons, 12-year-old Sean Preston and 11-year-old Jayden James.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The pair’s older brother, Bryan, is also seen in the photo alongside his daughter, Sophia.

Britney is shown second from the right in a red tube top and short-shorts. Jamie Lynn is on the far left wearing a pink Nike hat, a blue-and-white top and short-shorts.

That rare photo, which was captioned “FAMILY” has already received more than 73,000 likes.

The busy family did much more than just pose for a photo together.

Jamie Lynn also shared a video from Maddie’s proper birthday dinner, with the whole family joining in on the festivities.

Maddie is seen blowing out candles on her birthday cake as her loving family, including her pop-star aunt, sings her “Happy Birthday.”

🎈BIRTHDAY WEEK 🎈 A post shared by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Jun 15, 2018 at 10:25am PDT

The “birthday week” clip has been watched more than 86,000 times.

This is a rare family outing for Britney, who has been in a bitter child support dispute with ex-husband Kevin Federline as of late.

Meanwhile, Jamie Lynn has been spending her time adjusting to to life as a mother-of-two.

Jamie Lynn had Maddie when she was only 17 years old, but she says she has found more stability with newborn Ivey, who was fathered by Jamie Lynn’s husband Jamie Watson.

“This time, it’s just been a really peaceful experience. I think the only difference is the support system I have around me,” Spears told PEOPLE. “I’m much more sure of myself as a young mother [now]. As a new mother with your first child, you are questioning and guessing everything. And as you go into it the second time, you’re like, ‘I got this. I figured this out one time before; I can do it again.’ You have a little more confidence in yourself.”

She credits much of the alleviated stress to having Watson in the picture as a supportive father.

“It’s important to have a partner who can pick up the slack where you can’t,” she said. “If you don’t have a supportive partner, it would be a different story. That’s been the biggest adjustment: finding that balance to where both kids have exactly what they need.”