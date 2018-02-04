Britney Spears Shows Working out Less Is More

Britney Spears shared her moderate philosophy on fitness in an Instagram post on Tuesday. The 36-year-old singer is enjoying some time off after her five year residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas ended on New Year’s Eve.

“I love cardio and sweating, but over doing anything just isn’t good. It’s been nice working out a little less these last few weeks and enjoying my time off with my children!!!!” Spears wrote.

The caption followed a mirror selfie taken in the gym, where Spears appears in head-to-toe pink. She stands straight and confident in pink sneakers, pink shorts, and a pink sports bra, with a sparkling pink phone case to match.

Sources close to Spears say the “time off” isn’t going to last very long — she intends to be out on the road by July. Spears will be taking her performance from the Las Vegas residency, Britney Spears: Piece of Me, out on tour, performing in locations across the United States before heading over to Europe. The singer has already booked dates from Jul. 21 to Aug. 25 of this year. Tickets are on sale on her website.

Spears is one of the many stars appearing in a commercial this weekend during Super Bowl LII. The iconic singer will be peddling Pepsi during the big game’s halftime show. She teased her Instagram followers with a clip of that performance as well.

“Thank you for letting me be apart [sic] of your story @Pepsi!” she wrote.

Social media isn’t all work for Spears, though. She’s shown off some of that down time with her kids online, prompting fans to marvel at how far she’s come as a level-headed maternal figure.

“This was from our lil trip to see Aladdin. What a great show!!!!” she wrote under a selfie with her son.