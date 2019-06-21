Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Will Reportedly Keep Relationship ‘Civil’ for Sake of Daughter Lea

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are reportedly committing to keeping their relationship “civil” for the sake of their daughter Lea.

According to a source who spoke with Us Weekly, “They both work and have a nanny. They’ll coordinate to make sure their daughter is always with one parent. When Lea has important events in her life, both Bradley and Irina will be there.”

“They both want to keep it civil for [her] sake,” the source also said. Cooper and Shayk had been together for four years, but in June it was announced that they had split.

“It was obvious their romantic relationship was over. They’ve been co-parenting and doing things the way they intended to continue after splitting up,” the source added.

The split comes amidst rumors that Cooper and his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga have had romantic feels for one another.

A second insider close to the situation has stated, however, that the two are just very good friends. “He has a huge and overwhelming connection to Gaga but whether it becomes a real love story in their lives for all the world to see is premature, and it’s difficult to speculate at this sensitive time,” the source said.

“The rumors about Bradley and Gaga having a love affair didn’t help especially with his constant travels [promoting the film],” the insider added.

A third source echoed the idea that Cooper and Gaga are just close friends, saying, “Bradley has worn his heart on his sleeve through his relationship struggles and Gaga was there for him all along the way to listen and provide any advice she could give.”

“Bradley knows her as Stefani [Germanotta] and they built that friendship through filming and they have had many talks because honestly, they both have had relationships that have gone sour,” the source added. “They have experienced similar struggles.”

“He put so much trust in Gaga and she has helped him quite a bit with many talks because they both have experienced similar parallels with their careers and again in the relationship department,” the source continued.

“Many think that this will lead to them being a thing but right now that is not the case. Bradley needs a friend and Gaga is really being that for him. She in no way was the reason for the breakup,” the source concluded.

Another recent report indicated that things between Cooper and Shayk have been rocky since before the is year’s Oscar awards ceremony, but that the two of them stayed together in order to try and help his chances of winning.

Ironically, he did not win an Academy Award, but Gaga — who announced her split from fiance Christian Carino ahead of the awards show — did win for Best Original Song for “Shallow,” from A Star Is Born.