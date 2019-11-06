Bradley Cooper Dresses as Old Lady While Trick-or-Treating With Daughter for Halloween

Bradley Cooper and his two-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine, have fans gushing after the two were spotted trick-or-treating together on Halloween. The pair wore matching old lady costumes as they strolled around New York City collecting candy. Cooper wore a gray wig with a brown cardigan and puffy, elastic-waisted pink pants.

bradley cooper and his daughter dressed as grandmas for halloween 😭💖 pic.twitter.com/SD2DLx1UKE — Lady Gaga Lately ♈ (@AMENARTPOP) November 1, 2019

“Love a dad who’s right there wearing pink with his daughter! Bet they ate the candy at her tea party afterwards,” one fan wrote.

“Omg, Bradley Cooper and his daughter Lea in New York for Halloween I’m loving it,” another said.

“Be still my heart. Bradley Cooper and his adorable daughter dressed as grandmothers on Halloween,” someone else commented.

The Sunday before Halloween, Cooper took Lea to her first public event as she was his guest for the Mark Twain Prize Gala in Washington DC. The father-daughter duo was their to support Dave Chappelle who won a comedy award and was also in Cooper’s Oscar-winning film, A Star is Born.

Lea’s mom, Irina Shayk, also got into the Halloween spirit with her daughter. The two were spotted wearing matching Minnie Mouse outfits on Thursday.

Happy Halloween! 🎃👻

Irina Shayk and her daughter, Lea De Seine, stepped out in adorable matching Minnie Mouse costumes for Halloween on Thursday (October 31th) in NYC. pic.twitter.com/9470JQeqkX — Irina Shayk News ® (@ShaykIrinaNews) November 1, 2019

Shayk and Cooper split up earlier this year after being together since 2015. The reportedly have 50/50 custody of their daughter, although they do not have anything formally in writing. They both agreed to remain living in New York City.

“They’ve spent time apart to test the waters and see if they are better off,” an E! News insider said shortly after their break-up. “They have a lot invested and it’s very difficult to completely walk away from. They are trying out different arrangements and trying to find their way. They love their little girl dearly and that’s not going to change no matter what.”

A source also told Us Weekly, “They both work and have a nanny. They’ll coordinate to make sure their daughter is always with one parent. When Lea has important events in her life, both Bradley and Irina will be there. They both want to keep it civil for [her] sake.”