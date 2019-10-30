Bode Miller’s Wife Shows off Baby Bump Ahead of Giving Birth to Twins Following Daughter’s Death

Morgan Miller, the wife of Olympic skier Bode Miller, has debuted a brand new photo of her baby bump ahead of the birth of her twins. The professional beach volleyball player took to her Instagram Story on Monday, Oct. 28 to share the photo with her fans, joking that her identical twin boys, who are set to arrive in less than a month, are already taking after their father.

“38 weeks with two rebels. Already taking after dad,” she wrote overtop the image of herself sitting on the couch with her shirt lifted just enough to expose her belly.

Miller and her husband are expecting their sons just a little more than a year after they welcomed son Easton Vaghn Rek and after the tragic drowning death of their 19-month-old daughter Emeline Grier. Announcing their pregnancy in August, Miller had opened up about dealing with her loss while also expecting.

“Losing a child while pregnant was the most confusing experience of my life. The conflict of emotions from what was pure joy turned to guilt and terror overnight,” she wrote on Instagram. “How could I love this baby the way I loved Emmy? Was it okay to love this baby the way I loved Emmy? It felt like by loving my son, I was trying to replace her.”

“The fear of birthing my son and what that meant …..a monumental step forward….proof that time continued without her when all I wanted was for time to stop. But let me say this….I couldn’t have been more wrong,” she continued. “Easton provided us an even closer bond to his sister. The moment I heard his cry, something sparked back alive in my soul. Hope. Love. I’m not sure. But in that moment, I knew I was Mom and my kids deserved the world from me. Everything was going to be okay. My joy and grief could coexist.”

She went on to write that she can now “say with joy and excitement that we are expecting identical twin boys.”

“From the day I met my husband, he has always said he wanted identical twin boys born on his birthday. We are due on the lucky day/angel number of 11/11 which is not far off from [Bode Miller] Birthday of 10/12,” she wrote. “From the beginning of this pregnancy, we knew Emmy had her hands in this miracle somehow.”

Along with joining big brother Easton, the twins will also join the couple’s 4-year-old son Nash. Miller also shares two children from previous relationships, Neesyn, 11, and Samuel, 6. Miller’s due date is Nov. 11.