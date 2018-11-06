Bode Miller’s Wife Morgan Miller Shares Sunny Photo of Late Daughter on What Would Have Been Her Second Birthday

Morgan Miller is commemorating her daughter Emeline Grier’s second birthday months after her tragic drowning.

Miller, the wife of Olympic skier Bode Miller, took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of images on what would have been daughter Emeline’s second birthday, showing the little girl spending time in the sun and playing with brother Nash Skan, 3.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Happy Birthday my baby girl. I love you to the heavens and back,” she captioned the gallery.

Emeline passed away following a tragic drowning at the Millers’ friends home in the Coto de Caza neighborhood of Orange County, California, on June 9. She had reportedly slipped away for a “short amount of time” and had fallen into a backyard pool. Emeline had been in the water for 30 seconds before Miller discovered her and pulled her out. Despite attempts to resuscitate her, the 19-month-old later died at the hospital.

“We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday,” the couple announced at the time. “Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.”

Morgan later shared an image from the tragic day, in which she held Emeline in the hospital during her final moments.

“I wish I could have one more day to hold you, but until that day comes, continue to work through me and give me the strength to bring awareness, my love,” she wrote. “I told you as I held you in this moment that you could still change the world, you could still move mountains. Every step we take forward is because of you and Levi. Your footprint will forever be left on this world. I love you, My baby girl.”

The Millers, who have since dedicated their time to raising awareness about water safety, welcomed their third child together, a baby boy, on Friday, Oct. 5 at 1:34 p.m., exactly one-month ahead of what would have been Emeline’s second birthday.

“An overwhelming feeling of joy started to fill a valley of deep grief and sadness,” midwife Lindsey Meehleis said when confirming the birth. “While nothing will ever replace the feeling of aching arms to hold Emmy again, this baby provided something new this day: joy, inspiration and hope.”