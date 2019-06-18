Blue Ivy Hits the Stage and Dance’s to Mom Beyonce’s Song

Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s daughter, Blue Ivy is giving her mom a run for her money with a dance recital set to “I Let It Go.”

Blue Ivy may be coming for her mom’s crown, judging by her latest performance. In a video published by TMZ, the 7-year-old had all of the grace fans might expect on the stage. She took part in a recital at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy with several groups of other kids.

Blue Ivy laid down some impressive moves, and freestyled a few others. She showed her skill by flossing, strutting and setting the pace for her fellow dancers. In the end, she set the whole thing off by jumping in the air and landing in a perfect split.

According to TMZ, Blue Ivy performed in three separate pieces in the recital. The undeniable highlight, however, was “Before I Let Go,” her mom’s hit cover a beloved Frankie Beverly and Maze song. The Spring Concert was reportedly titled “Colors” and themed accordingly. Blue Ivy wore black sneakers and sparkly jean shorts with a brilliant white top.

In addition to the footage of Blue Ivy dancing, another audience member caught a clip of Jay-Z sitting in the audience, watching with obvious pride as his daughter stole the show. The rapper even held up his phone to take a photo of his own.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are pretty private with their family life, although Blue Ivy has been finding more ways to get into the spotlight. Most recently, she accompanied her parents to the 2019 Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles, at the WACO Theater Center. The event’s theme was “A Journey to the Pride Lands,” and Lion King remake star Beyoncé embraced it completely. So did Blue Ivy, who was seen in a brightly colored outfit with huge earrings and a headdress to match.

There, Beyoncé gave her first official interview in many years in anticipation for the movie release. Beyoncé will do the voice of Nala in the computer-animated Lion King reboot, and she told the Oprah Winfrey Network that she is excited for her family to take on the publicity process with her.

“It’s exciting because it’s one of the only red carpets that I do with my family,” she said. “My daughter gets to dress up and my husband, and this year, it’s Lion King which, obviously I play Nala. “So, it’s the first time I’m doing any appearance as a person that stars in The Lion King, which is something that I grew up watching.”



The Lion King hits theaters on July 19.