Blake Lively Reveals Insecurities After Giving Birth to Baby No. 3 With Ryan Reynolds

✖

Blake Lively is opening up about her post-baby body following the birth of her third daughter with husband Ryan Reynolds. The Gossip Girl alum reveals she experienced some insecurity after pushing out her most recent child due to her changing wardrobe. She posted a photo of her outfit from her Jan. 2020 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon along with the caption: "I put together a @lavinoffical shirt and dress from @netaporter to make this pretty outfit, because no one had samples that fit me after giving birth," she said. "And so many clothes from stores didn't fit either. So. Many."

"It doesn't send a great message to women when their bodies don't fit into what brands have to offer. It's alienating and confusing," Lively continued, admitting that she was no longer proud of her new body that changed so much while growing another human. "And I wish I felt as confident then as I do now, a year later looking back. That body gave me a baby. And was producing that baby's entire food supply. What a beautiful miracle." She added, "instead of feeling proud, I felt insecure. Simply because I didn't fit into clothes. How silly is that in retrospect."

She closed her message by highlighting designers like Megababe founder Katie Sturino and other brands that are "challenging brands to do better, helping women to not feel alone." She praised Sturino saying, "she's making meaningful progress. She reminds me we can all ask for better from the brands we love."

#BlakeLively says having three children under 6 years old is like going from “2 to 3,000!” #TheRhythmSection pic.twitter.com/FGCmrMwv1w — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 28, 2020

The Lively-Reynolds household is sure to be "lively" with the recent addition. The famous couple shares two other daughters together: James, 6, and Inez, 4. In an interview with Good Morning America, the star opened up about the changes that come with a third child in the house now. "It's like going from two to 3,000," she said about the difference between having two children and three. "I mean, we have so many children. It's pretty crazy. We're outnumbered, and it's a lot. People say going from two to three, it's the same, you know, it's kind of easy -- those people do not have three kids." She joked, "It is real crazy. But I'm here."