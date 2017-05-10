Watch: Blac Chyna Documents Daughter Dream Kardashian’s Next Big Milestone on Snapchat

A post shared by Roblac (@roblac_) on May 9, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT

Blac Chyna gave birth to daughter Dream Kardashian six months ago, and the infant has reached a major milestone, the 28-year-old shared on Snapchat this week.

Chyna used the platform to post a series of sweet videos of her daughter sitting up by herself, and it’s clear that Chyna is one proud mom.

“Cutie baby sitting up by herself!” Chyna says in one clip of her daughter sitting on a bed. “Hi, Dreamy Dream!”

In another clip, Dream adorable starts to roll over before laying on her back as her mom aims the camera at her.

We can definitely see why Dream’s parents, Chyna and Rob Kardashian, are so besotted with their little girl, often posting about her on social media.

Chyna recently posted an adorable shot of her daughter beaming from a cushioned seat, her black curls on display as she smiled for the camera.

😍 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on May 4, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

