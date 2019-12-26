Billie Lourd Shares Touching Holiday Message for Those Who’ve Lost Loved Ones

Billie Lourd shared a heartfelt message about dealing with loss during the holiday season, and fans were touched. The actress made her post on Instagram on Christmas morning, showing a photo of herself with her late mother, Carrie Fisher, and her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds. While both passed away in December of 2016, Lourd and Fisher are currently dominating the box office together in the latest Star Wars movie.

“Happy holidays! (But also sad/emotional/weird/stressful holidays!) Sending my love to everyone who has lost someone they loved and is missing them a little extra today,” Lourd wrote.

The actress acknowledged how hard it can be to take on the most reflective, nostalgic parts of the year, when the absence of a loved one may feel the most pronounced. For her, this is all the more true because both her mother and her grandmother passed away within a few days of Christmas back in 2016.

“I see you. It’s okay if everything ain’t all merry and bright,” Lourd told her fans. “It can be a mix of all of it. And it’s all okay. Feel all the feelings – the good and the not so good. Eat something delish they used to love. Put on one of their favorite songs. Tell a story about them. Cry about them. Call one of their friends you haven’t talked to in a while.”

“Be kind and patient with yourself. Don’t grieve in silence. You’re not alone,” Lourd concluded.

Lourd’s post was met with an outpouring of love from fans, including many, many heart emojis. The actress got some love from other big celebrities as well, including actress Lily Collins.

“Sending you so much love. Merry Christmas!!” she wrote.

“I needed to hear this today. Sending you love and light as you go through the same,” added a fan.

Lourd’s mother, Carrie Fisher had a medical emergency on Dec. 23, 2016 on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She stopped breathing and was rushed to the hospital, where she was put on a ventilator. After four days in the intensive care unit, Fisher passed away. At the time, her mother Debbie Reynolds made the first public statement.

“Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter,” she wrote on Facebook. “I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop.”

Reynolds was taken to a hospital the day after Fisher passed, suffering a “severe stroke.” She was pronounced dead shortly after at the age of 84, leaving Lourd’s family that much more heartsick.

Still, at the time of this writing Fisher is a star in one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. Director J.J. Abrams told Comicbook.com that the footage of Fisher used in the new movie was left over from Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens.

“We were never using a kind of digital Carrie, we were always using her in her performance,” he said.

Lourd stars in the movie too, and even shares the screen with her mother in places.