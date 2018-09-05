Behati Prinsloo Shares Rare Photos of Her Daughters With Adam Levine

Behati Prinsloo and husband Adam Levine share two daughters, 2-year-old Dusty Rose and 6-month-old Gio Grace, and the proud parents are very private when it comes to sharing photos of their little girls.

On Tuesday, Prinsloo shared a rare glimpse of her daughters on Instagram, posting a shot of little Gio rocking a Beastie Boys t-shirt as she gazed at the camera.

Her sister Dusty also made an appearance, poking her head into the frame so that one of her eyes was just visible in the adorable snap.

Their mom captioned the photo with two pink hearts.

The girls have previously made quick appearances on their parents’ social media accounts, like this photo Prinsloo shared in June to mark Father’s Day of Levine holding baby Gio.

“My first baby holding OUR second baby…..Our girls are so lucky to call you dad and I’m so lucky to have you as a husband a lover and a friend,” the model wrote. “We love you. Life is better with you. – To my dad, thank you for being the best example to show me what i would want in a husband and father one day, the way you look at mom is the way Adam looks at me, thank you for being the best dad EVER.”

In May, Dusty appeared with her mom in the video for Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You,” which featured other strong women including Tiffany Hadish, Aly Raisman and Gal Gadot.

While he doesn’t show his daughters off on social media, Levine isn’t afraid to gush over his little girls during interviews.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May, Levine revealed that Dusty was already a big fan of her younger sibling.

“She’s obsessed with Gio,” he shared. “Every morning when she wakes up, the first thing she says is, ‘Gio, Gio, Gio, Gio!’ “

“And runs into her room. It’s really cute,” The Voice coach added. “Totally in love with her. She’s a little rough with her ’cause she doesn’t understand [being gentler] yet, so she’ll get in her face and do crazy stuff.”

Levine added that it’s safe to assume he and Prinsloo will be having more children.

“At this rate, I think I’m going to definitely let my wife be in control of the timing of the next child,” he said. “We want, like, a lot. At least [five].”

“Like Maroon 5,” DeGeneres chimed in.

“Maroon 5. We have to have a band of children,” Levine replied, joking that the more children they have, the more it’s an “insurance policy for your future.”

“But it’s just so much fun,” he continued. “Being a dad’s the most fun thing on the planet.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Allen Berezovsky