‘Bachelor’ Couple Sean and Catherine Lowe Welcome Baby Boy

Sean and Catherine Lowe are parents once again!

The Bachelor couple welcomed their second child, son Isaiah Hendrix, Friday, showing off their first photos of the baby boy mere hours after Catherine underwent a Caesarean section.

“Introducing Samuel Thomas’ little brother, Isaiah Hendrix,” Catherine, 32, announced on Instagram along with an adorable mother-son photo from the hospital.

“Meet my boy Isaiah Hendrix. Thank you Lord,” Sean, 34, captioned a father-son photo that showed him holding his baby.

Isaiah joins their firstborn son, Samuel Thomas, who celebrates his second birthday on July 2.

The couple first announced their pregnancy in November, but didn’t find out the sex of their second child ahead of time. Sean recently admitted to PEOPLE that he “originally had a gut feeling it was going to be a boy.”

As for why they wanted to keep the sex of the baby a surprise, Sean previously said, “We didn’t [find out] with [Samuel] and it’s really exciting to be in the hospital and find out.”

Sean and Catherine met on season 17 of The Bachelor, where they got engaged during the March 11, 2013, finale before tying the knot in a wedding that aired live on Jan. 26, 2014.

Since the birth of his second child, Sean has taken to his popular Twitter account to make a number of jokes about his life as the father of two kids.

“Catherine is laid up in the hospital bed recovering from the c-section procedure which has left her extremely sore and exhausted. So naturally I asked her if we could start working on baby number 3 tonight. I think the pain meds have affected her sense of humor,” he tweeted.

He tweeted later: “There’s a Chick-fil-A in the hospital we’re staying. I’ve had 6 chicken sandwiches so far. Catherine came in here with a belly and I’m leaving with one.”

In another snarky tweet, he joked about bringing the little boy home from the hospital, joking, “For those wondering, the crate training is going well. Thanks for asking.”

As for how Samuel and Isaiah are stacking up, Sean had another jokey tweet. “I would never favor one child over the other because I love them equally, but this new one seems way cooler than the other one,” he wrote.

Photo credit: Twitter/Sean Lowe