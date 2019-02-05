‘Bachelor’ Alum Bekah Martinez Welcomes First Child With Grayston Leonard

Bachelor Nation has officially grown by one, with Bekah Martinez and boyfriend Grayston Leonard welcoming their first child together.

The couple confirmed the exciting news on Monday, with Leonard sharing two photos of the little one breastfeeding with the caption, “#nopicturesplease.”

View this post on Instagram #nopicturesplease A post shared by Grayston Leonard (@pipyopi) on Feb 4, 2019 at 5:04pm PST

Martinez, who vied for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart on Season 22 of the ABC reality series, and Grayston had announced that they were expecting back in September, revealing that the pregnancy news came as a complete surprise.

“I was in disbelief and thought, ‘Is this really happening?’” she revealed in an interview with PureWow. “I immediately called Grayston and then went across the street to the Dollar Tree and bought two more pregnancy tests. They, of course, were both positive.”

“I was crying (happy tears) and said, ‘You’re going to be a dad!’ We hugged, and it was the first time we really got to be overjoyed,” she added. “We were finally able to celebrate and soak up all of that emotion.”

While they initially had their reservations regarding the major step in their life, they soon came to embrace it, and Martinez frequently updated fans about her pregnancy on social media.

In October, while asking fans to post their guesses regarding her baby’s sex, she revealed that she had already found out, though she was keeping that news a secret until the little one’s birth.

“So what do y’all think…boy or girl??? Only god and my midwife know for sure until I pop this baby out,” she wrote, adding that she, her mother, and her grandmother had partaken in a number of wive’s tales to find out her baby’s sex.

On Jan. 9, Martinez once again gave fans an update, sharing a photo of herself cradling her growing baby bump as she relaxed on the couch.

“37 weeks,” she wrote. “heading out now for an appointment with my midwife; making a video about my birth plan this week. baby is coming soon and I can’t believe it’s gone so fast.”

Martinez and Leonard have been dating for nearly a year, sparking a number of engagement rumors throughout the course of their relationship. While this is their first child together, and one of the first of Bachelor Nation’s to be born in the new year, the bundle of joy joins a number of other babies born to Bachelor and Bachelorette alums throughout 2018.