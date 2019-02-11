‘Bachelor’ Alum Bekah Martinez Reveals Baby’s Name

Bekah Martinez’s baby girl now has a name!

Just a week after welcoming her first child with boyfriend Grayston Leonard, The Bachelor alum took to Instagram on Saturday to update fans on her life as a new mom and announce that she and Leonard had finally settled on a name for their little girl.

Revealing that they had chosen the name Ruth Ray De La Luz Leonard, she added that the moniker holds special meaning.

“Introducing… Ruth Ray De La Luz Leonard (aka Ruthie Ray),” Martinez captioned the photo of her sleeping daughter, going on to reveal the special meaning behind the little girl’s name.

“Ruth= Grayston’s grandmother’s name, and one of my favorite biblical stories. Hebrew for friend or companion,” she wrote. “Ray= …Because Ruthie Ray is too damn cute.”

“De La Luz= My dad’s middle name. Spanish for ‘of the light.’ A tribute to my Mexican heritage,” she continued. “Leonard= Her Daddy’s last name.”

Martinez and Grayston welcomed their first child together on Saturday, Feb. 2, via an at home water birth, the couple announcing the exciting news just two days later with an intimate look at the moment.

“On the morning of February 2nd, our little girl joined us earth-side and we will never be the same,” the 23-year-old captioned the photos from her water birth. “We are all as healthy and happy as can be.”

In the days since, Martinez has been eager to dote on her baby girl, sharing a number of photos of her life as a mom-of-one.

“it’s my birthday, who’s down to party?” she captioned a photo showing baby Ruth modeling sunglasses and a polka dot outfit. “(I’m sorry Ruthie, this is only the beginning. also sorry for the stripes with polka dots…don’t know what Grammy was thinking).”

While she is over the moon, however, Martinez is continuing to be open and honest with her fans, just had she had throughout her pregnancy journey.

On her Instagram Story, she revealed she is “breaking out all over the place, everything’s got breast milk on it, running exclusively on naps, crying every other hour… and feeling so lucky to be going through this.”

“The postpartum acne struggle is real,” she went on to add. “If you’re going through this, you are not alone.”