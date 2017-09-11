Audrey Roloff Gives Birth to First Child With Husband Jeremy Roloff

Little People, Big World‘s Audrey Roloff has welcomed her first child, a daughter, with husband Jeremy Roloff, Us Weekly reports. Their little girl, Ember Jean Roloff, was born on Sunday at 9:40 a.m. and weighed 7.13 pounds.

“Labor is such a wild and miraculous process and meeting our baby girl for the first time filled us with uncontainable joy,” the new parents told Us Weekly. “We are so thankful for this little life we’ve been blessed with and cannot wait to see all that she becomes.”

Jeremy praised Audrey for how she handled the labor.

“Audrey did amazing. Natural labor is no joke. I have a renewed appreciation for her strength,” he said. “And Ember is just miraculous. Perfect little baby. I’m In awe by the circle of life.”

“She’s beautiful,” the reality TV personalities, who wed in 2014, jointly said. “We are feeling so thankful and blessed that God has entrusted us with this little life. We are excited for the journey of parenthood that lies ahead. Welcome to our family Ember, may you be a glowing, fierce, and radiant light in this world.”

During her final days of pregnancy, when she was 39 weeks pregnant, Audrey wrote that although she was excited for the birth of her and Jeremy’s little girl, she was also grateful to spend her final days with Jeremy as a family of two.

“People are constantly asking me, ‘Are you so ready to get that baby out of you?!’ ” Roloff wrote. “And as excited as I am to meet her, I’m also trying to cherish our final days of ‘just us’ before baby girl rocks our world.”

“I am so blessed to carry this life inside of me, not of my own strength and striving, but through God’s miraculous design for creating life,” she said. “Focusing on each present moment, rather than longing for future moments, has made my heart abundantly thankful — and ‘thanksgiving always precedes the miracle.’ “

