Audrey Roloff Reveals New Family Photo With Daughter Ember Jean

Audrey Roloff and her husband Jeremy welcomed their first child, daughter Ember Jean, on Sept. 10. Their little one weighed in at seven pounds 13 ounces and 20.25 inches long.

Roloff took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a new family photo with their baby girl. She shared intimate details about her daughter’s birth in the caption.

“Natural labor was the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but holding our baby for the first time was undeniably the most empowering and rewarding moment of my life,” she wrote. “The second she was out of my belly and into my arms, the tears of pain ceased, and Jeremy and I looked at our daughter and each other with tears of uncontainable joy.”

She continued, “We are in complete awe of the miracle of life, and feeling so blessed to be entrusted with such a beautiful daughter.”

Jeremy spoke to Us Weekly about his wife’s strength during the labor.

“Audrey did amazing. Natural labor is no joke. I have a renewed appreciation for her strength,” he said. “And Ember is just miraculous. Perfect little baby. I’m In awe by the circle of life.”

During Roloff’s final days of pregnancy, when she was 39 weeks pregnant, she wrote that although she was excited for the birth of her and Jeremy’s little girl, she was also grateful to spend her final days with Jeremy as a family of two.

“People are constantly asking me, ‘Are you so ready to get that baby out of you?!’” Roloff wrote. “And as excited as I am to meet her, I’m also trying to cherish our final days of ‘just us’ before baby girl rocks our world.”

“I am so blessed to carry this life inside of me, not of my own strength and striving, but through God’s miraculous design for creating life,” she said. “Focusing on each present moment, rather than longing for future moments, has made my heart abundantly thankful — and ‘thanksgiving always precedes the miracle.’”

