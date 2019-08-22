Ashley Graham Shows off Baby Bump in New Bikini Photo

Just one week after announcing she is pregnant with her first child, Ashley Graham took to Instagram to flaunt her growing baby bump. The America’s Next Top Model star shared a photo on Wednesday, Aug. 21 showing herself posing in nothing but a white robe at Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa, her belly on full display.

“Practicing some serious self care and feeling grateful for an hour and a half of massage bliss,” the 30-year-old model captioned the snap.

The photo came amid her babymoon to St. Barths.

The sweet photo drew plenty of attention, with some of the model’s nearly 9 million followers flocking to the comments section to leave a note.

“Oh Ashley…. you’re even MORE gorgeous beautiful transcendent than ever,” one wrote. “The biggest congratulations on the greatest love in your belly.”

“Even more beautiful now!” commented a second.

“I’m loving the pregnancy photos,” another added with a string of red heart emojis. “GLOWING.”

“Girl you glow like the sun… You look amazing…” wrote another fan.

Earlier during her trip, Graham had shared a clip of herself napping on the beach in a black bikini, revealing that pregnancy is leaving her exhausted.

“Naps are a new non-negotiable,” she wrote.

The sunny getaway comes just after Graham announced on Instagram last week that she and her husband of nine years, Justin Ervin, are expecting their first child together. The couple had married in 2010 after having met at church in New York City in 2009.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” Graham began the pregnancy announcement. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, [Justin] Life is about to get even better.”

“To my forever love and my daily inspiration. Happy anniversary [Ashley],” Ervin, a director, wrote in his own announcement. “These 9 years have played out like a lifetime. I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us…”

In the days since, Graham hasn’t shied away from flaunting her baby bump, sharing several photos and documenting the progress on social media.