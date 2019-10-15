Ashley Graham Delivers Fresh Look at Baby Bump With Nude Selfie

Ashley Graham is embracing her body amid her pregnancy. After “getting down” on the dance floor at a concert, the 31-year-old supermodel and soon-to-be mom of one took to her Instagram Story Saturday night with a brand new nude selfie showing off her curves and stretch marks. In the photo, Graham can be seen lying down as she covers her chest with her arms.

Ever since announcing in August that she and her husband Justin Ervin are expecting, Graham has been documenting her pregnancy on social media for her followers, never shying away from showing a little skin to celebrate the changes that her body has undergone.

“Getting bigger and bigger and trying to embrace my new body everyday,” she captioned a video shared last week in which she, posing nude, showed off her growing belly and as well as her stretch marks. “It’s a journey and I’m so thankful to have such a supportive community.”

In an Aug. 21 dated post, Graham could be seen posing in nothing more than a white robe, writing that she was “practicing some serious self care and feeling grateful for an hour and a half of massage bliss.”

The photos have been met with a round of support from both celebrities and fans, who have continuously praised Graham for embracing the changes that come with pregnancy.

“My hero,” one person wrote.

“I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MORE FOR THIS!” added another on a separate post.

Meanwhile, Lily Aldridge and actress Niecy Nash have commented on Graham’s posts by leaving a series of red heart emojis.

Responding to the applause, Graham took to her Instagram Story, explaining that she’s overwhelmed “in a great way.”

“I just wanted to say thank you so much for posting all of your stretch mark pre-and-post pregnancy photos — whether you’ve had a baby or not it’s truly inspiring,” she said. “I thought, ‘You know what, I’m just going to post this and I know there’s another woman out there who’s feeling the same way I’m feeling who might be going through kind of a rough day in how she looks and how her body is changing.”

Graham, who has not yet revealed her due date, is an outspoken advocate for body positivity and has been a trailblazer by pushing for more widespread availability of diverse sizes in the fashion world. She hosts Lifetime’s new competition show American Beauty Star and the podcast Pretty Big Deal.