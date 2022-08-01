Angelina Jolie Reveals Daughter Zahara is Heading to Prestigious College

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter, Zahara, is headed to Spelman College. The 47-year-old Mr. & Mrs. Smith star took to Instagram on July 31 to announce that 17-year-old will be attending beginning this Fall. In the photo, Zahara is seen posing with some of her fellow students, some of whom were in Spelman College shirts. "Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year," Jolie wrote. "A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl she wrote alongside the hashtags #spelman #spelmancollege #spelmansisters #HBCU."

Jolie has spent much of this year with Zahara by her side, recently traveling to Italy this year. Their one-on-one time can more than likely be attributed to Jolie wanting to get as much mother-daughter time in before Zahara leaves the nest. Video footage of Jolie and Zahara at Spelman amid the official announcement showed the legendary actress dancing with students and administrators, smiling and hugging Zahara. Jolie tried to learn the electric slide, a popular line dance.

Founded in 1881, Spelman College is a private, historically Black, women's liberal arts college in Atlanta, Georgia. The school is part of the Atlanta University Center academic consortium in Atlanta, also featuring its brother school, Moorehouse College, as well as Clark Atlanta University.

There are many notable alumnae of Spellman. Some include Tanika Ray, Bernice King, Keshia Knight Pulliam, LaTanya Richardson, Rolanda Watts and more. It's unclear what Zahara will major in.