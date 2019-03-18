Andy Cohen’s Son Benjamin Cries Through Adorable St. Patrick’s Day Photo

Andy Cohen has shared an adorable photo of his son Benjamin crying through St. Patrick’s Day.

Taking to Instagram, Cohen posted the snap of himself holding the infant while the two wear matching Snoopy/four-leaf-clover pajamas.

The Watch What Happens Live host wished his followers a “Happy St. Patrick’s Day!” with a big smile while Benjamin opted to express his discontent instead.

Many of Cohen’s followers have since commented on the photo, with one saying, “You are too cute!!! You are going to be the most fun daddy, he is one very lucky lil guy.”

“This will be life for the next 12 years when you want to take a cute photo with your kid! But at least it’s precious!” another person commented.

“Soo cute! I love Waka’s facial expression as Ben cries…he truly seems concerned for Ben. Waka is a great protector of his baby brother!” someone else wrote, referring to Cohen’s dog.

Benjamin was born on Feb. 4, with Cohen revealing the first photos of the newborn in PEOPLE about two weeks later.

“This is my son!! I grew up reading PEOPLE cover to cover, at a time when being gay meant there was no way to have a family. Now I’m honored to be featured on the magazine’s cover,” Cohen wrote in the caption of an Instagram post he made showing off the cover of the issue that he and Bejamin appeared on. “Thank you [Editorial Director Jess Cagle] for sharing my story.”

Cohen opened up about Benjamin’s birth while appearing on the TODAY Show, revealing that he was present for the birth of his son.

“I was in the delivery room, they cleaned him up a little bit. I took my shirt off and they put him right there and he was so alert,” Cohen confessed to the hosts of the daytime talk show. “He wasn’t crying. His eyes were open, and we just stared at each other for about two hours, just looking at each other and he was touching my face. It was just incredible.”

“I just sit and stare at him. I can’t get over his head of hair. He’s adorable, you guys. He’s so cute,” he went to say, gushing over his adorable baby boy. “I was hoping he was going to have a little hair on his head and the kid’s already over delivering.”

“It’s not that easy for a single guy to do this on his own. It takes a village as they say,” Cohen later said. “I really wanted him and the fact that he’s here and he’s perfect and in wonderful health. I have great gratitude for my surrogate and all the people who helped me get to this place.”