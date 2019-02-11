Andy Cohen Shares ‘Heavenly’ Photo of Newborn Son Benjamin

Andy Cohen is in “heaven” living life as a new dad.

The Watch What Happens Live host, 50, shared a photo of his 6-day-old son, Benjamin Allen, on Instagram Sunday, in which the newborn grasps his dad’s finger.

“Heaven…,” Cohen captioned the photo simply.

The Bravo boss welcomed his first child via a surrogate Monday. Named after Cohen’s paternal grandfather, Ben Allen, the baby weighed in at 9 lbs., 2 oz., and measured 20 inches long at birth. To announce the birth, Cohen shared a black and white photo of himself with his son, captioning it, “I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow.”

Cohen first announced that he was expecting a baby via a surrogate on the Dec. 20 episode of Watch What Happens Live, during which he surrounded himself with Housewife OGs Vicki Gunvalson, Ramona Singer, NeNe Leakes, Kyle Richards and Teresa Giudice.

“Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science — if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks time I’m going to become a father,” he said on the episode.

“Thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future,” Cohen continued. “Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something that I have wanted in my heart for my entire life. And though it’s taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet.”

He opened up more about the decision to become a dad during CNN’s New Year’s Eve show, telling friend and co-host Anderson Cooper, “It’s a boy and I got to tell you something, I cannot wait to meet this boy.”

“When I was growing up and when we were growing up … I just never thought it would be possible, as a gay man, to grow up and have a family,” he continued. “And here we are in 2018, almost [2019], and anything’s possible. And I’m so grateful to a wonderful surrogate that I’m working with.”

He added, “By the way, by the time it became possible, I was kind of having too much fun in my life to say, ‘I don’t think I can do this right now.’ But here I am, I turned 50 this year. It takes some people longer to get to that place. And it took me that time.”

