Andy Cohen Fires Back at Critics After Dog Destroy Newborn Son’s Toy

Andy Cohen is handling his first case of the celebrity dad-shamers like an expert.

The Watch What Happens Live host hit back at critics on Instagram Stories who took issue with his beloved dog Wacha after he broke one of 12-day-old baby boy, Benjamin Allen’s toys.

Cohen revealed Wacha’s antics in a series of videos Friday, when he questioned the dog as he rested on a pile of plush stuffing from one of the baby’s toys, as PEOPLE first reported.

“Did you just eat my son’s stuffed Torah that the Rabbi gave him Wacha? And now you’re exhausted?” Cohen jokingly asked his pet. “That was my son’s Torah. Did you want to explain to my son what you did? And what do I tell the Rabbi? Wacha? Wacha!”

The videos took a turn when the television personality got his first taste and being shamed. Cohen clapped back at critics in a separate series of Instagram Story videos where he explained that contrary to their criticisms, he did not have “a big problem” on his hands.

“Okay, flooded with DMs from people saying I’ve got a big problem on my hands,” he said, explaining that many followers believed his dog’s actions meant that “Wacha’s jealous of my son.”

“Wacha didn’t know that the Torah toy, we’re talking about a Torah toy, belonged to the baby. He just had his eye on a purple f—ing toy and he wanted to rip it apart,” the new dad added. “It’s not that deep. Stand down. Everything’s fine in the West Village.”

Cohen then addressed his pup directly, saying: “Hey, I’ve been a dad for 12 days, people are judgy as f—. We gotta be careful, okay. Sometimes a Torah toy is just a Torah toy everybody, right?”

One day before his “problem” with Wacha, Cohen celebrated his first Valentine’s Day as a father and paid tribute to the two loves of his life. In a sweet photo, Cohen snuggled with his dog and the baby boy, who was born Feb. 4 via surrogate.

Cohen named the baby after his paternal grandfather, Ben Allen, weighing 9 lbs., 2 oz., and measuring 20 inches at birth. He announced the birth of th sweet baby with a black and white Instagram photo with the caption: “I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow.”

He first announced that he was expecting his first child on the Dec. 20 episode of his Bravo talk show, during which he was interviewing Housewives originals Vicki Gunvalson, Ramona Singer, NeNe Leakes, Kyle Richards and Teresa Giudice.

Photo credit: NBCU / Getty