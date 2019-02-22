Andy Cohen Celebrates One Week of Work as a Father With Sweet Selfie of Baby Benjamin

Paternity leave is a thing of the past for new dad Andy Cohen. The Bravo personality marked one week back at work since welcoming son Benjamin Allen.

The Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host reflected on his first week back at work Thursday night after 13 days of paternity leave.

Ahead of Friday’s episode, which guest-stars Reba McEntire and Morris Chestnut, Cohen said the highlight of his week had everything to do with baby Benjamin.

“First week back at work wraps up tonight,” he captioned a photo of Benjamin sleeping on his chest while Cohen smiled at the camera. “My highlight was quiet time with the boy before heading to the Clubhouse. This is a delightful trip!”

He apologized to his 3.1 million followers for the baby overload content on his Instagram feed, saying it won’t last for much longer. “Ps. Sorry if I’m oversharing about the baby. I’ll calm down.”

On his Instagram Stories, the 50-year-old shared a video of himself taking a walk with Benjamin and his dog Wacha through his West Village neighborhood.

“Well, it happened. I am officially that guy,” he happily said, referencing the gray Babybjörn carrier he was wearing with Benjamin fast asleep inside. “You know what? I like being this guy.”

“You know what else? This Babybjörn is amazing. Great support, he fell asleep right away, the dog’s happy, everybody’s happy,” he said, smiling. “There is peace in the West Village, as it should be.”

Cohen returned to work on Sunday in an episode that aired at a “special dad time” of 10 p.m. ET, an hour earlier than his typical time slot. During the episode, he shared special footage of the moments just after Benjamin was born.

“This is a few minutes after I met my son,” Cohen said of the clip, which was shot as he made eye contact with Benjamin as the newborn lay on his back. “That was obviously right in the hospital.”

“He is a lovely boy, he is cute as a button, and I am falling more in love with him every day. He seems very happy, guzzling milk. He’s burping and making poops,” he added, joking, “My diaper-changing skills aren’t that bad but the swaddling has me a little perplexed!”

As previously reported, Cohen welcomed Benjamin on Feb. 4 via surrogate. He weighed 9 lbs., 2 oz., and measured 20 inches long upon his arrival. Cohen told PEOPLE that he was able to be inside the delivery room for Benjamin’s birth; he even “cut the umbilical cord” himself and had skin-to-skin contact with his son after doctors cleaned him off.

“I had been hoping that he would have a full head of hair, and he really overdelivered,” he joked. “That was the first thing you see, the head of hair coming out. And I was amazed.”

“He was so alert for the first two hours. His eyes were wide open. He didn’t cry; he was just calm,” Cohen recalled. “I kind of have no words for it.”