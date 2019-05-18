Amy Schumer Pumps Milk for Infant Son in Revealing Photo

Amy Schumer is continuing to document her postpartum journey on social media, and her latest post is one that plays to the popular hashtag, “outfit of the day.”

The 37-year-old actress and comedian took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photograph of herself using an automatic breast pump while wearing a strapless nursing top. She captioned the image with a hilarious quip, asking fans and followers, “Guys what are we doing tonight?”

Schumer added the hashtag, “outfit of the day” and tagged reality star, Stassi Schroeder of Vanderpump Rules, who responded that Schumer’s outfit was one “for the ages.”

The photo rounded up a slew of comments from Schumer’s celebrity friends, including Andy Cohen who commented “OOTD” and Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, who is due to give birth soon, commenting with the acronym LMAO for “laughing my a— off.”

The Trainwreck star has had an incredible first few weeks. After welcoming her son with husband Chris Fischer just hours prior to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their own on May 6, the comedian joked how she welcomed her own “royal baby.”

On Mother’s Day, the new mom kept it real with a heartwarming and hilarious photo that featured her sitting in a bathroom, captioned: “Milf alert 1 o’clock.”

However, Schumer also shared her newfound appreciation for mothers and those who help them give birth in the days before, sharing a profanity-laced post that “women are the s—.”

“Men are cool and whatever but women are f—ing warriors and capable of anything. I was lucky enough to get to have a doula,” she wrote, introducing followers to a star in her own right, Domino Kirke. “What she did was make me and Chris feel totally secure and supported throughout my pregnancy and the birth process. I really recommend getting one if you can.

“Doctor Brill and all the nurses and pediatricians at Lenox Hill and all the other hospitals I spent time in this year, thank you for everything,” she continued.

She went on to give followers a candid look at her journey in pregnancy, including the not-so-glamorous moments she experienced.

“I did Pilates with strong women and went for walks. I threw up violently and felt sick mostly every day of my pregnancy. Hyperemesis is real and it’s awful. But f—, what they say is true. The second you give birth it’s gone.”

Schumer added immense thanks to her friends, those she’s known for 30 years to “keep going,” along with many how told her it “will be worth it.”

“Thank you. Every woman I encountered is so willing to help and advise you and I felt all their strength. And you were right. Thank you ladies from my family,” she wrote alongside the hashtags, “t—s leaking” and “wearing a diaper.”

Photo credit: Instagram / Amy Schumer