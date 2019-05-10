Amy Schumer Posts Snuggly Snap With Newborn Son

Amy Schumer can’t get enough of her tiny bundle of joy, newborn son Gene Attell Fischer. The comedian shared a sweet selfie of her and Gene snuggled up together in the early hours of Friday morning.

In the photo, Schumer looks at the camera while Gene sleeps quietly in a baby blanket decorated with farm animals.

“New kid, who dis?” Schumer captioned the snap.

The 37-year-old I Feel Pretty star welcomed her first child with husband Chris Fischer, 39, on Sunday, May 5. She announced the birth on Monday, the same day that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s son was born, alongside a hospital photo of herself, Fischer and baby Gene.

“10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born,” Schumer captioned the photo.

Schumer’s pregnancy timeline was spot-on with Markle’s, as even months earlier, for her pregnancy announcement, which came days after Markle’s, Schumer Photoshopped her and her husband’s face over a photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

During her pregnancy, Schumer released a Netflix comedy special, Growing Pains, where she joked that Markle stole her thunder by being pregnant at the same time.

Two days after welcoming baby Gene into the world, Schumer revealed her son’s name for the first time. In a photo of the baby being held by his dad, she captioned it, “Gene Attell Fischer And his dad Chris.”

The comedian received plenty of congratulatory comments from her famous friends, including Glenn Close, who wrote, “Congratulations, Amy! YOU DID IT! He is gorgeous. Sending love.”

Ben Platt was clearly a fan of the baby’s name, writing, “GENE!!!!!!!!”

“beauty boy and perfect best name,” chimed in Lena Dunham, with Debra Messing adding, “Oh my God he’s so beautiful. Look at his eyes…. congratulations Mama! I’m so happy for you all!”

Other famous friends, like Juliette Lewis, Andy Cohen, Emily Ratajkowski, Nina Dobrev, Nicole Polizzi, Kate Walsh, Laura Dern, Amber Rose, Colleen Ballinger, Michelle Wolf, Kathy Griffin and more stars also offered congratulations to the family.

The baby’s birth comes 15 months after she and Fischer, an award-winning cookbook author and chef, tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony.

Throughout her pregnancy, Schumer battled severe nausea and frequently talked about her difficulties, which included a hospitalization for hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition marked by severe nausea which can lead to dehydration and weight loss.

In February, she was forced to cancel several shows on her tour, saying at the time, “The baby and I are healthy and everything looks good. But I am in my third trimester and I am still nauseous all the time and vomiting. I vomit mostly every time I ride in a car even for five minutes.”

“I have a pretty good attitude about it and some days I feel good for a couple hours. But mostly it’s sucks. I wanted to push through and do my shows,” she added. “I hate letting people down and I love stand up and money! But more than that I have to think about my health and the baby.”