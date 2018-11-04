Amy Schumer Jokes About Pregnancy, Baby’s Gender During Standup Set

Amy Schumer joked about her pregnancy in a recent stand-up show, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight.

Schumer got back on stage in Las Vegas on Friday for her first show since announcing her pregnancy. She dropped the news on Instagram back in October in a small prank with News Not Noise. The outlet posted a list of Schumer’s picks for congressional candidates around the country, with just a small note at the bottom saying, “I’m pregnant – Amy Schumer.”

Now, the comedian is taking more time to joke about the pregnancy in her signature crass, observational humor. She reportedly confirmed that she is in her second trimester, and talked about the process on stage at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday night.

“I don’t like it,” she said bluntly. I’ve had a really tough pregnancy so far.”

She added that she has “half a year” of the pregnancy left to go. One of her least favorite parts, she said, was people’s tendency to guess the gender.

“It’s a 50/50 shot. It’s better odds than in Vegas,” she said. “I don’t know what it’s going to be. I think it’s going to be a baby.”

This was Schumer’s first time on stage since the pregnancy news dropped, but it was not actually her first joke on the subject. She posted a photo on Instagram a few weeks ago where she had photoshopped her face onto Meghan Markle’s body, and her husband Chris Fischer’s face onto Prince Harry’s body.

Since then, the pregnancy has been a prominent part of Schumer’s social media output. Just last week, she took a picture while holding a newborn baby which she pretended was hers.

“Already had the baby,” she wrote. Took me less than 4 months. Let’s see Megan [sic] do that s—.”

Schumer, 37, married Fischer back in February in a mostly private ceremony in California. The two have been together since November of 2016, though they have kept their romance more or less out of the headlines.

Meanwhile, in recent months, Schumer has been focused heavily on political activism. She was arrested several weeks ago for protesting the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, along with her I Feel Pretty co-star Emily Ratajkowski. She posted pictures of the event on social media, urging her fans to take up the call as well.

Schumer has one upcoming project listed on IMDb, titled She Came to Me. Steve Carell and Nicole Kidman are also listed on the movie.